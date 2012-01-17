WELLINGTON Jan 18 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Blaze destroys Hastings plant: A huge fire with flames as "high as buildings" has completely destroyed a Hastings packaging plant overnight.

Pike River body recovery closer: Pike River receivers are on the brink of the first major breakthrough towards recovering the bodies of the 29 mine workers since they were killed in an explosion more than a year ago.

Storms clouds over weather insurance: Fierce storms are spawning multimillion-dollar insurance bills - and the weather's only going to get worse.

Fletcher gives contractors the boot: Fletcher has stripped three earthquake repair contractors of accreditation and told others to lift their game after complaints.

Economy sound, but risks abound, says bank: The economy is in reasonable shape to navigate economic turbulence this year and to grow a relatively solid 2 per cent, but there is no room for complacency, the National Bank says in an outlook report.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Internet cable operator cuts prices by 44%: The operator of New Zealand's only international internet cable has cut wholesale prices by 44 per cent as one of its potential competitors announced progress on a rival project.

Apple growers face crunch in Aussie market: Apple exporters are optimistic about shipping to an Australia market open after 90 years but some early failures last year are a reality check on the rules, says Pipfruit NZ chief executive Peter Beaven.

Spending falls with post-Cup hangover: A Rugby World Cup hangover dampened consumer spending through the last quarter of last year, two reports released yesterday show.

Goodman Fielder leads bounceback: New Zealand shares bounced from a four-week low yesterday as investors shrugged off the negative headlines in Europe, where the region's bail-out fund was downgraded, and embraced better than expected economic growth in China. Dual-listed Australian stocks paced gainers.

Fund manager highlights rivals' failings: Harbour Asset Management says New Zealand fund managers seriously lag behind best practice and need to lift their game.