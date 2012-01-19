(Refiles to fix typo in first paragraph)

WELLINGTON Jan 20 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Struggling Kiwis catch a break: Hard-pressed Kiwi homeowners may have finally caught a break, with experts predicting that a surprise drop in inflation could signal a year of good financial fortune.

Minister, casino play cards close to chest on pokies and convention centre: Hundreds of new pokie machines and gaming tables are in the offing for casino giant SkyCity as talks for a new national convention centre resume with "renewed vigour".

ANZ calls for KiwiSaver change: ANZ New Zealand is calling for a change to the default KiwiSaver rules following research showing savers risk missing out on $14 billion in retirement savings by staying in default funds.

Interest rates likely to stay low: Mortgage interest rates are likely to remain at near record lows for longer after inflation unexpectedly fell in the last three months of 2011.

Rena: Bow stuck hard and fast on reef: It would take "another Cyclone Bola" to prise the Rena's dislocated bow from its tight grasp on the Astrolabe Reef, the MetService says.

Backing for public smoking ban: Auckland councillors are divided over a proposed smoking ban in public outdoor areas, but the majority of New Zealanders say the idea is either sensible or good in theory.

Axed wind farm took its toll on participants: All parties involved in the battle over Project Hayes agree on one thing - it's been an expensive exercise.

Savings timebomb of $14b says ANZ: A proposal from ANZ to defuse a "$14 billion retirement savings time bomb" has garnered cautious support from the Government and other KiwiSaver providers.

Fay ready to fight China farm deal: Chinese company Shanghai Pengxin's bid to buy the Crafar dairy farms will face a high-powered legal challenge from a rival group of buyers led by businessman Sir Michael Fay if it gains Overseas Investment Office approval.