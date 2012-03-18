WELLINGTON, March 19 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

King of Tonga dies: King George Tupou V of Tonga has died in hospital in Hong Kong. His death was confirmed by Tongan Prime Minister Lord Siale'ataonga Tu'ivakano.

- - - -

Passengers face delays as ATR planes checked: Air New Zealand passengers face a second day of travel disruption, after the grounding of its 11 ATR aircraft due to safety concerns.

- - - -

Court prepares for port pay dispute case: The bitter industrial dispute between the Ports of Auckland and the Maritime Union heads to the Employment Court today for a private conference before a full public hearing next Monday.

- - - -

Annual growth forecast at 1.6pc: Economists from Westpac and ASB Bank expect official figures on Thursday will show the economy grew 0.6 per cent in the final quarter of 2011, taking annual growth for the year to 1.6 per cent.

- - - -

Easy Rider sinking: Four yet to be recovered: Underwater footage of the Easy Rider was released last night as the official search for four people still missing in Foveaux Strait was called off.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Passengers stranded in Air NZ groundings: Cracks near cockpit window lead to checks on 11 planes operated by Mt Cook Airlinesby The travel plans of thousands of passengers will continue to be affected today by Air New Zealand's grounding of most of its regional ATR fleet after cracks were found around the cockpit window on one aircraft.

- - - -

King of Tonga dies - nation grieves: The King of Tonga has died in Hong Kong, sparking an outpouring of grief in the Pacific nation.

- - - -

Thousands switch to smaller power firms: Large power companies are making aggressive moves to win or keep clients as restless customers increasingly choose to switch companies to cut their costs.

- - - -

New Zealand's housing market is set to take off again, particularly in Auckland, as slow planning processes, lack of development finance and internal migration forces up rents and prices, Prime Minister John Key said this morning.

- - - -

Majority of boards lack skill to deal with crisis: Less than half of company boards have the skills required to respond to a major crisis, according to research based on interviews with more than 30 chairs and chief executives of large listed and privately owned New Zealand firms.