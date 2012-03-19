WELLINGTON, March 20 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Drenching rains, high winds spread south: Severe weather is expected to lash the North Island again today, with heavy rain and severe gale-force winds forecast.

Christchurch rent crisis 'best ;eft to market': Government appears to have ruled out further intervention in Christchurch's worsening rental housing crisis.

Govt paves way for mega councils: Sweeping local government reforms will pave the way for amalgamations ahead of council elections in 18 months, Local Government Minister Nick Smith says.

Bank sale 'won't stop legal action': The Commerce Commission says the sale of a controversial investment bank will be no barrier to legal action if it decides to pursue a claim over huge losses in one of the bank's complex financial products.

Kiwifruit harvest forecast close to normal: Zepri is picking this year's kiwifruit harvest to be close to normal numbers despite the ravages of the devastating vine disease Psa-V.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Miracle escape from flood: A Northland woman was "very, very lucky" to be plucked from a raging river after clinging to a tree branch for 20 minutes in floods caused by record-breaking rainfall.

Tongan Prince 'the right man' to rule: Tonga is to welcome a new king who is deeply religious, conservative and has political experience - a vastly different person to its late leader, George Tupou V.

Council debt explosion reined in by Beehive: Fireworks are in, but councils cannot buy farms or set greenhouse gas emission targets.

Weather warning for Kathmandu: Outdoor apparel retailer Kathmandu, which is being hard-hit by a tough retail environment on both sides of the Tasman, is expected to post a drop in profit in its interim result tomorrow.

Consumer confidence just above the line: Consumer confidence continues to languish in barely positive territory in the latest Westpac McDermott Miller quarterly survey.