DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
SAS mission a success, says Coleman: The Special Air
Service's 2 1/2-year mission in Afghanistan has been a success
despite the death of two elite soldiers, Defence Minister
Jonathan Coleman says.
ACC admits gagging its rehab providers: Leaked documents
show ACC gagged its vocational rehabilitation providers from
criticising its new service model, despite the corporation
initially denying it.
Student loan holiday cut as tax shifts take effect: Student
loan repayment holidays for borrowers going overseas have been
cut short, under 2011 Budget changes that came into effect
yesterday.
Hanover action may open way for investors: A NZ$35 million
case against Hanover Finance directors could open the door for
further legal action in an attempt to recover some of the
NZ$500m investors have lost since the company crumbled in 2008.
Meridian Energy pushes Mill Creek: Meridian Energy is
dropping strong hints it is close to making a final decision to
build the Mill Creek wind farm, saying the "stars are aligned"
for the investment.
Partnership hopes to boost Japanese tourist numbers: Tourism
bosses hope a new partnership between Air New Zealand
and All Nippon Airways (ANA) < > will be a key ingredient
in reviving the flagging Japanese tourist market this year.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
High rents push tenants into buying: Tenants squeezed by
double-digit rental increases are turning to buying their own
home as the cost of owning and renting narrows - even though New
Zealand houses are rated some of the most unaffordable in the
world.
Fallout likely to linger, warn global union leaders:
Economic fallout is likely to linger for months from Auckland's
port dispute - but international union leaders say the effect on
New Zealand products could have been immeasurably worse.
Some hope for Hanover investors: Hanover investors may be in
line for compensation after New Zealand's market watchdog filed
civil action against six of the finance company's former
directors and promoters.
Collins' lawsuit: Decision on funds: Win or lose, the
taxpayer will be on the hook for hundreds of thousands of
dollars in legal costs should the Cabinet today back ACC
Minister Judith Collins' unprecedented defamation action against
two Labour MPs and Radio NZ.
Shoebox shops 'the ruin of Queen St': Shoebox-sized shops
selling "rubbish" on Auckland's golden mile have raised the ire
of a city leader, concerned about the spread of low-grade
businesses up the city's premier shopping street.
