DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

SAS mission a success, says Coleman: The Special Air Service's 2 1/2-year mission in Afghanistan has been a success despite the death of two elite soldiers, Defence Minister Jonathan Coleman says.

ACC admits gagging its rehab providers: Leaked documents show ACC gagged its vocational rehabilitation providers from criticising its new service model, despite the corporation initially denying it.

Student loan holiday cut as tax shifts take effect: Student loan repayment holidays for borrowers going overseas have been cut short, under 2011 Budget changes that came into effect yesterday.

Hanover action may open way for investors: A NZ$35 million case against Hanover Finance directors could open the door for further legal action in an attempt to recover some of the NZ$500m investors have lost since the company crumbled in 2008.

Meridian Energy pushes Mill Creek: Meridian Energy is dropping strong hints it is close to making a final decision to build the Mill Creek wind farm, saying the "stars are aligned" for the investment.

Partnership hopes to boost Japanese tourist numbers: Tourism bosses hope a new partnership between Air New Zealand and All Nippon Airways (ANA) < > will be a key ingredient in reviving the flagging Japanese tourist market this year.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

High rents push tenants into buying: Tenants squeezed by double-digit rental increases are turning to buying their own home as the cost of owning and renting narrows - even though New Zealand houses are rated some of the most unaffordable in the world.

Fallout likely to linger, warn global union leaders: Economic fallout is likely to linger for months from Auckland's port dispute - but international union leaders say the effect on New Zealand products could have been immeasurably worse.

Some hope for Hanover investors: Hanover investors may be in line for compensation after New Zealand's market watchdog filed civil action against six of the finance company's former directors and promoters.

Collins' lawsuit: Decision on funds: Win or lose, the taxpayer will be on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal costs should the Cabinet today back ACC Minister Judith Collins' unprecedented defamation action against two Labour MPs and Radio NZ.

Shoebox shops 'the ruin of Queen St': Shoebox-sized shops selling "rubbish" on Auckland's golden mile have raised the ire of a city leader, concerned about the spread of low-grade businesses up the city's premier shopping street.