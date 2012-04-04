WELLINGTON, April 5 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Pinched private schools ponder integration: Falling rools at cash-strapped private schools are causing more to consider integrating into the state school system, despite a $2.5 million overpayment by the Government in the last school year.

MFAT scalpel looks blunter: A compromise over radical plans to slash diplomats' allowances and overturn conditions is likely after a two-day meeting between heads of mission and Foreign Affairs Ministry bosses.

Cash jobs crackdown by IRD: Sixteen cash-dominated industries including restaurants and electricians are being targeted by Inland Revenue as part of its crackdown on the underground "cash" economy.

Employer survey shows port firm support: The Employers and Manufacturers' Association says every member who responded to an informal survey on what the Auckland ports industrial action has cost them has said the ports firm "needs to go the distance on this".

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Govt to spend $62m on youth mental health: The Government is to pour millions into new online initiatives to tackle youth mental health problems including New Zealand's woeful youth suicide rate.

Housing NZ head questioned over trips: Two former senior Housing New Zealand executives went on a $35,000 trip to visit a software company in Britain just months before both quit Housing NZ and set up a private company which went into partnership with the same software company.

Call to ditch KiwiSaver defaults: A retirement policy expert has called for the default KiwiSaver system to be abolished to level the playing field for all providers and prevent the six financial service providers having an unfair commercial advantage.

Fletcher shares under the hammer as Australia does it tough: Fletcher Building's share price is back on a downward slope, reflecting an increasingly difficult trading environment in Australia.