DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Power prices are heading one way - up: If you think
electricity prices in New Zealand are excessively high, verging
on a rip-off and an outrageous impost on decent citizens, you
are wrong.
- - - -
Pacific Fibre confident of cable funding: Pacific Fibre
chief executive Mark Rushworth says he is "100 per cent
confident" that the firm will raise the US$400 million (NZ$488m)
it needs to lay a new communications cable between New Zealand,
Australia and the United States.
- - - -
Ryman shares provide nest egg: Ryman Healthcare
shares have hit an all-time high with the retirement village
operator suggesting investors had taken heart from its ability
to meet a target of 15 per cent underlying profit growth.
- - - -
Vandals destroy 1500 apple trees: Vandals spent a night
destroying 1500 apple trees on a Hawke's Bay orchard at the
weekend and the owner is at a loss to explain why his fruit
trees were targeted.
- - - -
Dotcom mansion raid footage 'safe': Servers holding
surveillance footage of the raid on the Dotcom mansion have not
been destroyed, police say.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Almost 200 hit by card skimming: The number of people caught
in a sophisticated international skimming scam has ballooned to
almost 200.
- - - -
Dotcom arrest costs taxpayer $70,000, with more to come:
Taxpayers spent about $70,000 on the operation to arrest Kim
Dotcom and seize his luxury cars and art.
- - - -
Military combat exercise with US first for 27 years: New
Zealand's defence ties with the United States are set to reach a
new milestone with the arrival of 76 US military personnel for
the first combat-focused joint exercise on New Zealand soil in
more than 27 years.
- - - -
Truck data points to long haul: A new economic indicator is
pointing to weak activity over the next six months. The ANZ
Truckometer, developed by Sharon Zollner, a senior economist at
ANZ National Bank, is derived from traffic volumes monitored and
collected by the New Zealand Transport Agency.
- - - -
Job outlook up as firms look to hire: Job-hunters looking
for work in Auckland will continue to face tough times but
opportunities in Christchurch and Wellington are on the rise, a
survey of hiring intentions has found.
- - - -