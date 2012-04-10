WELLINGTON, April 11 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Power prices are heading one way - up: If you think electricity prices in New Zealand are excessively high, verging on a rip-off and an outrageous impost on decent citizens, you are wrong.

Pacific Fibre confident of cable funding: Pacific Fibre chief executive Mark Rushworth says he is "100 per cent confident" that the firm will raise the US$400 million (NZ$488m) it needs to lay a new communications cable between New Zealand, Australia and the United States.

Ryman shares provide nest egg: Ryman Healthcare shares have hit an all-time high with the retirement village operator suggesting investors had taken heart from its ability to meet a target of 15 per cent underlying profit growth.

Vandals destroy 1500 apple trees: Vandals spent a night destroying 1500 apple trees on a Hawke's Bay orchard at the weekend and the owner is at a loss to explain why his fruit trees were targeted.

Dotcom mansion raid footage 'safe': Servers holding surveillance footage of the raid on the Dotcom mansion have not been destroyed, police say.

Almost 200 hit by card skimming: The number of people caught in a sophisticated international skimming scam has ballooned to almost 200.

Dotcom arrest costs taxpayer $70,000, with more to come: Taxpayers spent about $70,000 on the operation to arrest Kim Dotcom and seize his luxury cars and art.

Military combat exercise with US first for 27 years: New Zealand's defence ties with the United States are set to reach a new milestone with the arrival of 76 US military personnel for the first combat-focused joint exercise on New Zealand soil in more than 27 years.

Truck data points to long haul: A new economic indicator is pointing to weak activity over the next six months. The ANZ Truckometer, developed by Sharon Zollner, a senior economist at ANZ National Bank, is derived from traffic volumes monitored and collected by the New Zealand Transport Agency.

Job outlook up as firms look to hire: Job-hunters looking for work in Auckland will continue to face tough times but opportunities in Christchurch and Wellington are on the rise, a survey of hiring intentions has found.