Mayor seeks China cash for Auckland rail link: Auckland mayor Len Brown is in China, hoping to secure funding for his proposed $2.4 billion inner-city rail link.

Housing crisis: State must step in, says economist: The Government must intervene in Christchurch's rental housing crisis, a leading economist says.

Credit card figures show foodies' return: A leading Wellington restaurant says the foodie trade is still doing it tough, as new card spending figures show shoppers returned to cafes and restaurants last month.

Two more China farms planned: Fonterra is to spend $100 million developing another two big dairy farms in China - bringing to five its farms there and making it hard to see how the Government can reject a Chinese application to buy the North Island's Crafar farms.

Telecom struggling to win back mobile customers: Telecom still has its work cut out recovering lost love in the mobile market, according to a Roy Morgan survey carried out for the Commerce Commission that examined why customers changed their provider.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Auckland house values soar: Auckland house values have soared past the 2007 peak, as confident first-home buyers enter the market and property owners finally make a move.

Retail spending lifts in March: Retail spending charged to electronic cards rose 0.3 per cent last month, to be 3.9 per cent higher than in March last year.

Good gains but 'slower pace' ahead: A barometer of manufacturing is still solidly in the expansion zone, though back from the very strong levels recorded in February.

Tower tips Hangover II: One of the nation's biggest retail fund managers is predicting more turmoil for global markets.

Affco dispute into seventh week after mediation fails: The ongoing dispute between hundreds of locked-out Affco workers and food processing giant Talley's will enter its seventh week after the latest round of mediation failed.