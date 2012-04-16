WELLINGTON, April 17 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Chinese standover tactics claim dismissed: The Government is rejecting claims of Chinese "standover tactics" on foreign investment as one of China's top politicians uses his visit here to press home a desire for a step up in investment in New Zealand.

Trade deal concern as Key meets big guns: As Prime Minister John Key prepares to meet two of Indonesia's most powerful men, there is concern the country may be in breach of a free trade agreement with New Zealand.

Christchurch mayor in dark over city plan: Christchurch Mayor Bob Parker is in the dark about how much of the city centre rebuild plan has been approved by Government.

Spectrum price put at $500m to $1b: A leading Australian telecommunications analyst says the Government should seek between $500 million and $1 billion for the "digital dividend" radio spectrum that will be freed up by the closure of analogue televisions broadcasts next year.

Seeing red at Chinese poppies on Anzac Day: Chinese-made poppies will make their first appearance at this week's annual poppy appeal.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Beef barrier on menu for Key Indonesia talks: While his primary goal is strengthen trade and political ties, Prime Minister John Key will raise thornier issues when he meets Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono later today.

SOE mum-and-dad bonanza picked: The price of shares in partially-listed state owned enterprises will be pushed up significantly as institutional investors, especially superannuation funds, compete to meet demand, research by Forsyth Barr shows.

Casino boss: Lotto does more harm: SkyCity's pokie machines are less harmful to the public than Lotto tickets and claims of social harm are out of proportion to reality, says casino chief executive Nigel Morrison.

Telecom stays quiet on hunt for new chief executive: Telecom's board appears to be taking its time to name a chief executive to replace outgoing boss Paul Reynolds.

Reinstate R&D credit - Shearer: Labour leader David Shearer has taken aim at what he says is the Government's lack of support for scientists, saying research and development tax credits should be reinstated.