WELLINGTON, April 20 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Crafar farms sale go-ahead expected: Federated Farmers says it expects the Government to give the controversial Crafar farms purchase the go-ahead.

- - - -

Dairy price dips but demand still strong: It's too early to say whether a sharp dip in this week's GlobalDairyTrade auction signals a threat to payout, Fonterra chairman Sir Henry van der Heyden says, but world demand for dairy products is still "good and robust".

- - - -

Tobacco giants to fight ban on logos: Tobacco giants are vowing to fight a government ban on branded cigarette packs.

- - - -

Sky eyes satellite digital radio deal: The country's two largest commercial radio networks and Radio New Zealand are leaving the door open to a possible partnership with Sky Television over a digital radio service that would provide crystal-clear nationwide radio reception in homes and on the road.

- - - -

Kim Dotcom's panic room regretted: Billionaire Kim Dotcom's landlord says he regrets building the panic room the alleged internet pirate used during a dramatic police raid.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Key stopped other bids once SkyCity interested: Prime Minister John Key halted a joint Government-Auckland City Council business plan for an international convention centre when SkyCity indicated it was keen to expand, Cabinet papers have revealed.

- - - -

Chinese coy on farm sale to iwi: Shanghai Pengxin will not rule out the possibility it might sell some of the 16 Crafar farms to New Zealand groups which mounted a rival bid if the Chinese company gets approval from Government ministers for its proposed purchase.

- - - -

Push for plain packet cigarettes: The Government has agreed in principle to stub out the brightly-coloured branding of cigarette packets - just as tobacco companies' court actions to overturn Australia's plain-packet law are getting under way.

- - - -

Ominous note for Chorus: Proposed regulation in the telecommunications market could push Chorus' operating earnings down by 10 per cent in the 2013 financial year and cause grief for international investors, say analysts.

- - - -

More Kiwis float their mortgages: New Zealanders have shed the security of fixed mortgages during a long period of low interest rates, choosing floating loans in increasing numbers.