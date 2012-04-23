WELLINGTON, April 24 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Key shrugs off casino claims as conspiracy: Allegations over his involvement in a deal with SkyCity casinos are a "wild conspiracy", Prime Minister John Key says.

Opposing MMP lobbyists partly agree: Lobbyists from both sides of the political spectrum are pushing to abolish MMP's one-seat rule and reduce the party-vote threshold to 4 per cent.

$100 for cigarette pack dismissed: An anti-smoking advocate has joined Prime Minister John Key in dismissing a Health Ministry suggestion of raising the price of a packet of cigarettes as high as NZ$100.

NZ bank profits surge to NZ$3.3b: New Zealand bank profits jumped more than 19 per cent to NZ$3.3 billion in 2011 from the previous year, as bad debts fell and profit margins on lending rose.

Trading U-turn 'victory': An eleventh-hour agreement by Fonterra to hold another vote on introducing farmer share trading is being hailed as a "victory for shareholders" but the big question is, exactly what they will be asked to vote on.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Most Kiwis prefer Fay group's bid: Days after Chinese company Shanghai Pengxin won approval for its purchase of the Crafar Farms, New Zealanders say they would rather the group led by controversial Kiwi asset stripper Sir Michael Fay owned the farms.

Ministers said no to higher gambling levy for SkyCity: Cabinet ministers overruled expert advice which would have placed a $500,000 greater burden on SkyCity each year for treating problem gambling.

Big bank profits surge to NZ$3.3b in 2011: Last year was one of the strongest in recent times for the profitability of New Zealand's banks, according to KPMG's latest Financial Institutions Performance Survey.

Telecom looks back to hire CEO for future: It's back to the future at Telecom : Simon Moutter returning as chief executive of the new slimline version of the company he left nearly four years ago.

Ironbridge to sell interest in waste management company: EnviroWaste Services, New Zealand's second-biggest waste management company, is for sale and its owner - Australia's Ironbridge Capital - is considering exiting through an initial public offer, a financial market source said yesterday.