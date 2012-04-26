WELLINGTON, April 27 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Peter Jackson got personal Govt briefings: ex charges Frustration at a Kiwi union vetting foreign actors was at the heart of the film production concerns which led to urgent employment law changes for The Hobbit, it has been revealed.

Nash denies being frogmarched from Shearer's office: The Labour leader's office appears to be in turmoil after David Shearer's chief of staff abruptly left Wellington.

Surplus forecast reset in Budget softener: Finance Minister Bill English is softening the public up for a wafer-thin surplus in 2014-15 as worsening forecasts put the Government's key election promise under threat.

OCR could fall, economists say: There is a 40 per cent chance of official interest rates being cut before Alan Bollard steps down as Reserve Bank governor in September, according to market pricing.

NZ exporters alert to mad cow case: The latest mad cow disease case may be seen as a one-off by the global import-export sector but New Zealand exporters will be monitoring consumers' reactions for signs of a repeat beef boom.

Jackson's Hobbit pledges from Govt: Sir Peter Jackson raised concerns in 2010 about immigration rules required to bring Hobbit film workers into the country - and the Government gave him an assurance it would intervene to ensure he would not face problems.

Banks did not reveal SkyCity as big donor: Labour MP Trevor Mallard has lodged an official complaint about Act leader John Banks failing to disclose a $15,000 donation was from SkyCity during his 2010 Auckland mayoralty campaign.

Posties fear job cuts in major revamp of mail: Posties are predicting job cuts after New Zealand Post said it was considering halving the number of days mail is delivered because of the decline in the amount of mail it handles.

Bollard's kiwi hint rattles economists: Largely sabre-rattling" and "potentially dangerous" are among the reactions from economists to comments by Reserve Bank Governor Alan Bollard yesterday which hint at a willingness to cut the official cash rate if the exchange rate remains stubbornly strong.

Spending cap part of 'close to zero' Budget: The Government is to amend the Public Finance Act as part of next month's Budget, bringing in a cap on government spending in line with National's confidence and supply agreement with Act.