WELLINGTON, April 30 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

John Key stands by Banks on Dotcom donations: Prime Minister John Key is dismissing calls to stand down ACT leader John Banks from the Cabinet over questions about a $50,000 donation from German billionaire Kim Dotcom.

- - - -

Recording at odds with ACC extortion allegations: A recording of a critical meeting between senior ACC managers and the whistleblower who exposed a massive privacy breach reveals the corporation misled its minister and the public.

- - - -

Councils kept in dark over oil well plans: Drilling of deep-sea oil wells off Wellington's southeast coast is poised to go ahead with little consultation, despite concerns over the potential for environmental disaster.

- - - -

KiwiSaver's first retirees may withdraw funds as needed: Kiwisavers turning 65 should be able to set up free regular payments to supplement their incomes when the first retirees become eligible in July, says an industry body.

- - - -

James Cameron checks on family's future NZ home: Movie mogul James Cameron is in New Zealand to visit his new property in Wairarapa.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Web-based retail sales tipped to peak: Growth in online shopping is seen as a threat to traditional retailers, but industry insiders expect web-based sales will eventually hit a "saturation point" of around a fifth of the entire market.

- - - -

Auckland shopping space tipped to keep on growing: Auckland shopping space could expand by 70,000sq m annually in the next two decades, equivalent to about 10 football fields a year.

- - - -

Aviation execs leave big boots to fill: Auckland Airport is casting the net far and wide for a successor to outgoing chief executive Simon Moutter, one of two high-profile vacancies in the aviation sector.

- - - -

Kiwis book for Gallipoli's 100th: New Zealanders have been quick to put down deposits of $500 to $1000 for tours to Gallipoli to mark the 100th Anzac Day in April 2015.

- - - -

Eurozone woes keep everyone guessing over gold: New Zealand Mint has a new owner and has a fresh push into overseas markets under way, but is wrestling with the same question that has confounded traders through the ages - what's going on with the price of gold.