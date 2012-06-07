WELLINGTON, June 8 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Class size backdown leaves NZ$114m shortfall: The Government has torn up plans to change school funding in a "humiliating backdown" that creates a $114 million hole in the books.

Asset-sales law 'being rushed' to dodge poll: Opposition parties say contentious asset-sales legislation could be passed under urgency because the Government fears the momentum that a citizens-initiated referendum is gaining - and the Government isn't ruling it out.

Boss hacking into staff emails 'dodgy': The actions of an employer who hacked into a worker's personal email account and accessed years of emails were "unreasonably intrusive", the Privacy Commission has found.

Liquidation may follow for iced NZF: Beleagured listed finance firm NZF Group could remain frozen for eight more months, a situation managing director Mark Thornton said could result in liquidators being appointed.

Road charge shift may hit parcels: The cost of sending parcels is set to rise after changes to the road-user charges take effect in August that courier companies say will unfairly affect them.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Teachers cheer backdown on class sizes: Teacher unions and education groups have welcomed Education Minister Hekia Parata's backdown on class size increases, but it has come with a sting: a $174 million hole in the education budget which will now have to be filled from cuts elsewhere.

Aussie outrage over kiwi labour: More than 1000 New Zealanders have applied for lucrative "fly in, fly out" work in Western Australian mines but unemployed Australians are fuming about it.

Expect power bill rise if state assets sold: analyst: Private sector power companies charge about 12 per cent more for electricity than their state-owned counterparts, says independent energy analyst Molly Melhuish as she warned the Government's asset sales plan will drive prices higher.

CEO Pay Survey: Salaries stall for top bosses: The age of austerity has caught up with some of the country's most powerful bosses and for the first time in the eight years of the Business Herald Executive Pay Survey the value of the average chief executive pay packet has dropped.

Airport shakes up passenger fees: Auckland International Airport, which is targeting Asian arrivals to stoke growth over the next decade, will trim its international passenger fees in the 2013 financial year, while increasing domestic travellers' charges as part of a new pricing schedule.

Metlifecare's special meeting on merger could be heated: A special meeting of shareholders in listed retirement village owner Metlifecare could be a heated affair if unhappy investors air their grievances.