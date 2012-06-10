WELLINGTON, June 11 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

NZ Super blow-out predicted: Tax rates will have to rise by almost a third if the retirement age is to stay at 65, a new report has warned.

- - - -

Reynolds' exit details to be revealed: Telecom will rev eal Paul Reynolds' exit package before he quits at the end of this month after being pressed for information by the Shareholders' Association, association chairman John Hawkins says.

- - - -

Business bosses call for green growth: New Zealand needs to pull its environmental socks up and promote "green growth", says a group of influential business leaders.

- - - -

Hot pools help trampers survive in snow: Two American students can thank hot pools for helping keep them alive after being trapped near Arthur's Pass in thick snow and in temperatures as low as -8 degrees.

- - - -

Labour leader says asset sales bill rushed back: Controversial asset-sales legislation is to go before Parliament for a second reading this week.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Labour up, Nats down in latest polls: Labour has made gains in the latest opinion poll, following National's back-down on school class sizes.

- - - -

Forced sale for $8.8m mansion: An $8.8 million mansion in one of Auckland's richest suburbs is up for mortgagee sale after the companies that owned it went into liquidation.

- - - -

Scrapheap the fear for jobless over 50s: Chances of getting a job at age 50-plus are looking up for New Zealanders, but some Aucklanders say they are hitting a wall of rejection from employers.

- - - -

Raise tobacco tax by 40% - health expert: New Zealand will puff past its virtually-smokefree target by 20 years or more, unless tobacco taxes are increased far more than planned, MPs are to be told.

- - - -

Maori Party leaders revising plans to quit politics: Maori Party co-leaders Tariana Turia and Pita Sharples have revealed they are reconsidering retiring from politics next election - just as a new poll shows them potentially holding the balance of power.