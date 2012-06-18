WELLINGTON, June 19 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

PM backs school 'league tables': Prime Minister John Key has signalled his support for a form of league tables for primary and intermediate schools.

Premiums may drop in ACC rethink: ACC is in line for a major shake-up, with the two major parties eyeing changes that could see premiums plunge by up to 25 per cent.

Levy to fund public TV a no-go: The government has rebuffed calls to impose a fee on commercial broadcasters to save the soon-to-be-defunct TVNZ7.

Low price makes Air NZ sale unlikely: Air New Zealand is at the back of the queue for partial asset sales, with chief executive Rob Fyfe saying he'd be "surprised if the Government would be wanting to sell" at the current low share price.

No golden handshake as Ling exits: Jonathan Ling, chief executive of the country's largest-listed company, Fletcher Building, is stepping down after six years at the helm but won't receive a huge settlement when he leaves on September 30.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

PM warns euro crisis may delay surplus target date: Prime Minister John Key says the European debt crisis is the biggest threat to the New Zealand economy.

Greens spend taxpayer cash to fight asset sales: The Green Party has used $75,000 of taxpayer money to pay signature-collectors for a referendum opposing asset sales.

Fletcher's new boss to oversee quake rebuild: The executive Fletcher Building picked up with its 2007 acquisition of Formica Group is taking the helm and big changes could be in store.

HireQuip to consider relisting as earnings rise: Equipment rental company HireQuip - which had a brief stint as an NZX-listed stock over 2005-06 - has re-listing in its sights after reporting a recovery in earnings.

Power switches show market works: Ryall: As power prices climb the Government says the number of people switching power companies is evidence the industry is competitive.