WELLINGTON, June 21 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Thursday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Truancy contracts bad news for 150 officers: More than 150
truancy officers may lose their jobs as the Education Ministry
takes truancy services from schools' hands.
- - - -
Cost of royals' jubilee visit under wraps: Officials are
refusing to say how much the Prince of Wales and Duchess of
Cornwall's visit to New Zealand will cost.
- - - -
Sale not issue for most corporates: Telstra says
most of its large trans-Tasman corporate customers have
contracts directly with the Australian telco, meaning they might
not be affected by the possible sale of its New Zealand
subsidiary, TelstraClear to Vodafone.
- - - -
Crashes sign of crisis - truckies: The North Island stock
transport industry is in crisis, according to truckies, with few
if any companies making a profit in recent years and many
drivers forced to work long hours in overloaded trucks.
- - - -
Homeowners' enviable dilemma: Current market conditions have
led to historically low mortgage rates, prompting many to
rethink how to manage their debt.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Sweeteners on offer as asset sales inch closer: The
Government is offering sweeteners to keep the investing public
and coalition partner United Future on side as its partial
assets sales bill approaches its final hurdle today.
- - - -
Police chief says frontline staff will not face pay cuts:
Frontline police staff will not have their pay cut in talks due
to resume this week, but are facing a pay freeze because of a
tight policing budget.
- - - -
Kiwi teen's plea to Rio20+ summit: Wellington teenager
Brittany Trilford has given world leaders an ultimatum to
"decide the fate of your children", at the Rio+20 summit.
- - - -
Fears Big Brother may head to NZ: A British proposal to log
every web visit, email, phone call or text message made by its
citizens is a worrying step our Government could eventually find
tempting, a law academic says.
- - - -
Kiwibank tops first-home buyer survey: A study has found
that Kiwibank offers the best home buying experience for
first-time buyers.
- - - -