Kiwi frigates kept out of Pearl Harbour: Despite New Zealand's new agreement on military co-operation with the US, two navy frigates have been refused entry to Pearl Harbour.

National softens ETS blow: Government moves to further soften impact of its emissions trading scheme on business.

Jury to resume deliberations: Ewen Macdonald's fate still hangs in the balance with jurors at his murder trial to resume deliberations this morning.

Tag Oil lucky in Taranaki: Small oil company Tag Oil is growing up fast in Taranaki, with proven and probable reserves up 300 per cent.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Crafar farm deal held up, Appeal Court hearing told: Chinese company Shanghai Pengxin has yet to complete the purchase of the Crafar farms, the Court of Appeal was told yesterday as the latest Sir Michael Fay-led legal challenge to the acquisition was heard in Wellington.

Westpac tries again to become a default provider: Westpac Bank will take a fifth punt at convincing the Government to make it a default KiwiSaver provider despite being turned down four times before.

Deal allows financial advisers to cross ditch: New Zealand and Australian financial advisers will be able to operate in both countries under a new cross-border agreement.

Telecom boss' last payout brings total to $24m: A golden handshake for former Telecom boss Paul Reynolds pushes the total remuneration he has received since 2007 to almost $24 million - and details of further payments are yet to be released.

ASB's 'turban top' headquarters offends councillor: It's been compared to a volcano and a meringue and now the funnel-topped ASB headquarters under construction on the Auckland waterfront has been likened to a turban.