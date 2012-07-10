WELLINGTON, July 11 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Key's stand on water insult to us all - Maori Party: The Maori Party is accusing Prime Minister John Key of inflaming a row over Maori water claims after the Waitangi Tribunal heard his comments could spark "race riots".

Water fight seen as threat to asset sales: Failure to resolve who owns water could see the float of state-owned energy companies flop, experts say.

Further staff cuts tipped for KiwiRail: There are suggestions KiwiRail plans to shed a further 100 jobs next year, on top of up to 220 it is looking to axe by October.

Labour set to open up leadership vote: Labour MPs have agreed to rule changes that will give grassroots members and supporters a say in who leads the party and give more clout to locals in picking electorate candidates.

$6m body blow to Timaru port: PrimePort is set to lose a third of its revenue following the announcement global container lines Maersk and Hamburg Sud will withdraw their Timaru service.

Waitangi hearing clash over assets: Prime Minister John Key has dismissed claims he and his Government are acting in bad faith toward Maori who have gone to the Waitangi Tribunal in a bid to stall the partial sale of Mighty River Power until their water claims are heard.

Turia seeks urgent talks with PM: Maori Party co-leader Tariana Turia is seeking an urgent meeting with John Key over his "insulting" comments about the Waitangi Tribunal as the Prime Minister yesterday went into damage control.

Opposition cries 'sale' over job cuts at KiwiRail: Opposition parties say job cuts at KiwiRail are a step towards its sale, but the Prime Minister has assured New Zealanders the troubled company will not go on the block.

Opportunity knocks for NZ firms on net, say reports: The opportunities New Zealand companies can derive from the internet are worth more than the competition threat it presents to local firms, says an economist.

'Vege-pocalypse' fears in spread shortage: First it was "Marmageddon" as Marmite vanished from shop shelves - now Vegemite has been hit by supply problems.