WELLINGTON, July 12 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Thursday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Key too busy as Maori Party debates future: Maori Party MPs
will talk to their members over their future with National as
Prime Minister John Key insists he is too busy to meet the minor
party co-leaders about a row over water rights till next week.
- - - -
Dual listing may hit Kiwi investors: Mighty River Power
shares could be listed on stock exchanges on both sides of the
Tasman to boost investment from Australian institutions, making
shares more expensive for Kiwi investors.
- - - -
Kupe field has more gas than expected: Taranaki's Kupe
offshore gasfield is probably a lot bigger than originally
thought, its operators say.
- - - -
Maersk adds Wellington to Asia run: Wellington CentrePort
will receive an additional weekly direct link to Southeast Asia
with Maersk Line announcing an extension of its Southern Star
service, but freight rates would also be increased from the end
of this year.
- - - -
Fishing industry heads to court: Taranaki commercial
fishermen are poised to take the Government to court to prevent
introduction of a set-net ban off the region's coastline.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Turia slates Key for 'dissing': The stand-off between the
National Government and support party the Maori Party hardened
yesterday.
- - - -
Agencies fear Govt will chop vital child services: Social
service agencies are urging the Government not to cut services
for better-off children in its drive to target the most
"vulnerable".
- - - -
Judge tells Kiwis to speak up on copyright: New Zealanders
need to involve themselves in a forthcoming review of copyright
law or they will "suffer what the conglomerates and corporates"
hand to them, says a District Court Judge.
- - - -
PM: Decision is for church: Prime Minister John Key says his
understanding is that Christchurch Cathedral needs to be
demolished, but it is up to the Anglican Church to consider a
proposal to save it.
- - - -
NZ Super Fund should recover from $940m hit in May: More
than $900 million was wiped off the value of the New Zealand
Superannuation Fund in May. However, a recovery last month is
expected to result in a flat performance for the year to June
30.
- - - -
PGC may look to freeze two funds: Pyne Gould Corporation
is believed to be considering a freeze on two funds
which are subject to an investigation by the Financial Markets
Authority over related party lending.
- - - -