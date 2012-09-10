WELLINGTON, Sept 11 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Tuesday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Claim for wind rights targets asset sales: Maori who are
claiming rights over wind hope to halt the partial sale of
state-owned assets, but Prime Minister John Key has already
dismissed their bid.
- - - -
Consultants cost govt agencies hundreds of millions:
Government departments have spent millions making staff
redundant only to pay hundreds of millions in consultants' fees,
figures show.
- - - -
Chch insurers score low in satisfaction survey: More than
one-third of Christchurch residents have filed an insurance
claim for earthquake damage and many are unhappy with their
provider's performance.
- - - -
KFC offers table service with fries: It may not be the ideal
date night venue but KFC has got little fancier, with
the addition of partial table service at the fried chicken
chain's new Lower Hutt store.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Nats' view made plain: The National Party strongly opposes
proposals to ditch a rule that lets MPs who win an electorate
bring others in on their coat-tails.
- - - -
Conservative Party lifted by gay issue: The Conservative
Party has had a bump in the polls following Parliament's passing
of the first reading of a bill to legalise gay marriage, the
latest Herald-DigiPoll survey shows.
- - - -
Ozone hole shrinking, says scientist: Research shows the
atmosphere above the Antarctic is healing much earlier than
expected, but skin cancer experts say the sun's fierce rays are
still dangerous.
- - - -
Haier F&P bid 'opportunistic': Chinese home goods giant
Haier's anticipated takeover bid for Fisher & Paykel Appliances
has been labelled "opportunistic" by a prominent fund
manager, who says shareholders are unlikely to sell unless
there's a very good offer on the table.
- - - -