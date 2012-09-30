WELLINGTON Oct 1 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

DOMINION POST

Wellington elderly set to exceed young: Wellington may need more rest homes than schools in the next few decades, with new data predicting the elderly will soon outnumber the young for the first time in the region's and nation's history.

- - - -

Union Jack banned for royal visit: Royal protocol is causing a stir ahead of the visit by Prince Charles and Camilla to New Zealand next month. Event organisers in towns the couple will visit received an email last week about what they can and can't do.

- - - -

PM's Hollywood trip will face close political scrutiny : Prime Minister John Key is poised for a whistle-stop visit to Hollywood, meeting studio executives against the background of international headlines over the Kim Dotcom saga.

- - - -

Shearer hints at reshuffle as few shine in front row: Labour leader David Shearer is eyeing a possible reshuffle of key portfolios before the end of the year, with his entire front bench subject to scrutiny.

- - - -

New governance rules for KiwiSaver: Market players say real consolidation of the KiwiSaver sector is no closer despite cost pressures forcing some smaller players to wind down or sell up.

- - - -

Hihgh quake premiums go offshore: A heightened perception of Wellington's earthquake risk is not only sucking money out of the economy but turning potential investors away, building sector sources say.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Meurant: Police won't investigate Dotcom spying: A complaint to police over the unlawful spying on Kim Dotcom will not be properly investigated and charges are unlikely, says former National MP and high-ranking policeman Ross Meurant.

- - - -

Changing faces of the Oz brain drain: Supplied The face of the exodus to Australia is changing as skilled trade workers in their 20s replace young, well-educated Kiwis flocking to Australia.

- - - -

White faces will soon be a minority: White Europeans could lose majority status in Auckland in the next few years as the combined population of Asians, Pacific Islanders and Maori increases, Statistics New Zealand figures indicate.

- - - -

Mortgagee sales near 2009 levels: The number of mortgagee sales in the first half of this year is close to figures last seen in the recession in 2009.

- - - -

F&P cold on takeover meeting call: Shareholders in Fisher & Paykel Appliances are calling for a meeting they say would provide an opportunity to voice their concerns about Haier's full takeover bid with each other and representatives of the New Zealand whiteware maker. But company chairman Keith Turner says such a meeting would be unprecedented and the East Tamaki-based firm has no plans to hold one.

- - - -

Top legal firms knock company law changes: More big-name law firms have lined up to criticise regulations that would get tough on company directors.