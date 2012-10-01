WELLINGTON Oct 2 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Link with witchcraft closes therapy clinic: A natural therapy clinic at Whanganui Hospital offering massage and traditional Maori healing has been shelved after a doctor linked it to witchcraft and wizardry.

- - - -

Spy review 'damage control' - Shearer: The man tasked with co-ordinating intelligence agencies attended a meeting at which police told the Government's spies that surveillance of Kim Dotcom may have been illegal.

- - - -

PM defends Hollywood studio tour: Prime Minister John Key insists his schmoozing trip to Hollywood is about jobs for New Zealanders. He said did not expect to discuss Kim Dotcom, or offer further labour law changes in return for movies being made in this country.

- - - -

Tower premiums to rocket: Tower is raising its home and contents insurance premiums by about 30 per cent on average across the country but it will be up by more than 50 per cent in parts of Christchurch.

- - - -

Forestry planting falls to near zero: The low price of carbon credits is a factor but probably not the root cause of new forestry plantations dropping off to near zero over the past few years, according to a leading economist.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Tamihere eyes Labour comeback: John Tamihere is understood to be eyeing a return to Parliament in 2014 - almost a decade after his former leader Helen Clark said he faced "a very long route to redemption" for an outburst in which he called females "front bums" and was dismissive of the Holocaust.

- - - -

Police won't say what top Dotcom cop knew: Police are refusing to say whether one of the country's most senior officers knew about illegal spying on Kim Dotcom, even though he was an integral figure in the months leading up to the high-profile raid.

- - - -

Christian faiths losing out to other religions: In the battle for believers, Christianity is losing out to religions such as Hinduism, Buddhism and Islam.

- - - -

Big thirst for Moa float: Moa's proposed stock exchange listing is highly likely to go ahead this month and should be well received by investors, given the craft beer brewer's star backing by 42 Below founder Geoff Ross, market sources say.

- - - -

Wheedle given little chance of denting Trade Me's supremacy: Trade Me rival Wheedle launched yesterday but business commentators doubt it will present much of a challenge.