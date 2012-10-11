WELLINGTON Oct 12 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Signs of gloom for factories: New orders for manufacturers
are dropping away according to a new survey, which the Green
Party says makes a mockery of Prime Minister John Key's claim
there is no "crisis" in the sector.
- - - -
Explosion of oil exploration in Taranaki: Close to 100 oil
and gas wells are likely to be drilled in Taranaki over the next
two years as exploration activity ramps up to its busiest in the
region's history.
- - - -
Pyne's Project Tulip may be nipped in bud: Pyne Gould
Corporation's strategy to make money from finance
company litigation looks in doubt after tough action by the
Financial Markets Authority.
- - - -
17pc profit boost for Scott Technology: Christchurch
manufacturer of automated production systems Scott Technology
has posted a 17 per cent rise in profit to $6.1 million.
- - - -
Ambulance sent 700km off course: A choking toddler's
emergency treatment was delayed because an ambulance was
mistakenly sent to Southland rather than a childcare centre in
Lower Hutt.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Smelter talks 'not broken': Reports that Meridian Energy
walked away from talks with the owners of the Tiwai Pt aluminum
smelter last week are simply false, says its chief executive
Mark Binns.
- - - -
New radio platform: The Radio Network is launching an online
digital radio platform that can been accessed through the world
wide web, smartphones, iPads, and on Xbox.
- - - -
Big cities not always best for getting work: Jobseekers
should not ignore rural New Zealand when it comes to looking for
work as smaller areas have more opportunities in some
industries, a Herald investigation has found.
- - - -
Haier blasts valuation: Chinese home goods giant Haier has
taken a fresh swipe at the independent adviser's valuation of
its takeover target, Fisher & Paykel Appliances.
- - - -
Manufacturing contracts: A barometer of manufacturing
activity remains in contraction territory, but talk of an
industry in crisis is overblown, says Bank of New Zealand
economist Craig Ebert.
- - - -