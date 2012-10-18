WELLINGTON Oct 19 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Criticised Fire Service boss moves to HQ: A Christchurch
Fire Service boss who was criticised for his absence and failure
to lead effectively immediately after the February 2011 quake
has a new role in Wellington.
- - - -
More state help wanted for kohanga reo: The kohanga reo
movement is run "on the sniff of an oily rag" and the lack of
resources means lost opportunities, Maori Language Commission
boss Glenis Philip-Barbara says.
- - - -
Labour pledges: Local workers first: Labour is promising to
give unemployed locals "first crack" at jobs by making it harder
for businesses to bring in migrant workers.
- - - -
Much delayed Igloo an unhappy place for Sky: One of New
Zealand most cool-headed executives, Sky Television
chief John Fellet, says the delay in launching the discount
service Igloo is "aggravating" him.
- - - -
Power price fall in smelter closure: If the energy-hungry
Tiwai Point aluminium smelter was closed, the surplus power
would be redirected to the rest of the grid, meaning lower
prices for consumers, Transpower says.
- - - -
Maari oilfield reserves tipped to produce 100 million
barrels: The offshore Taranaki Maari oilfield could ultimately
produce more than 100 million barrels of oil, according to field
partner Horizon Oil, after announcing the latest
remaining-reserves estimates for the field.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Rents up with house boom: Landlords are raising rents to
capitalise on soaring property prices as they overtake those
during the boom five years ago, experts say.
- - - -
Stood-down spy clued in on Dotcom: The senior GCSB executive
sent on "gardening leave" knew Kim Dotcom's immigration status
just after the raid and was the "most likely person" to be
called on when the bureau tried to keep its spying secret months
later.
- - - -
Greens make human rights complaint over youth pay: The Green
Party have lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission
over new legislation allowing employers to pay 80 per cent of
the minimum wage to those aged 19 and under.
- - - -
Haier all but takes control: Haier has all but gained
control of Fisher & Paykel Appliances, but market
players say the Chinese company may still face difficulties
pulling off its intended full takeover of the New Zealand
whiteware maker.
- - - -
Vector cites risk of price control for dividend cut: Vector
cut its dividend this year because of the risk of tough
price controls it says threaten investment.
- - - -