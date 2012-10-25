WELLINGTON Oct 26 Following are some of the





DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Greens say funding ploy is 'Obama-style': The Greens have
been accused of using child poverty to mislead people into
donating to them.
- - - -
PM backs police in undercover blunder: Police have launched
a review into how they conduct undercover operations as Prime
Minister John Key insists their elite organised crime-busting
agency is not a "rogue outfit".
- - - -
Ex-interpreters excluded from NZ deal: Former Afghan
interpreters forced into hiding after serving with Kiwi troops
are "heartbroken" after being excluded from a Government
resettlement package offer.
- - - -
Top tech, manufacturing firms faring well: The country's top
100 high technology and manufacturing companies had revenue
growth of 2.2 per cent in the past year to just over $7.2
billion, boosted by Australia proving a safe haven for exports.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Tech top 100: Cashing in on Oz: As the high kiwi dollar eats
into many exporters' sales, a new technology sector report shows
companies that do business in Australia are bucking the trend.
- - - -
Sunday Star-Times storm: Fairfax Media is merging
its Sunday papers with its digital media in Auckland causing
turmoil along the way at the Sunday Star-Times. Changes are
likely and that may lead to a shift in the paper's editorial
strategy and leadership.
- - - -
As Haier's shareholding in Fisher & Paykel Appliances
edges up, investors have cause to ponder the
performance of the New Zealand company's far larger competitor
in the United States, Whirlpool.
- - - -
Exporters hit by rise in refrigerated sea freight costs: A
hefty increase in refrigerated sea freight costs will have a big
impact on some local exporters, especially smaller operators,
says an industry group.
- - - -