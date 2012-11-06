WELLINGTON Nov 7 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Hobbit fans disappointed at ticket debacle: Diehard Hobbit fans are outraged after queuing outside the Embassy Theatre in Wellington for hours last night only to find that tickets to the first screening of the upcoming movie were sold out before the onsite box office opened.

Banks sure MMP 5pc threshold won't be changed: ACT Party leader and Government support partner John Banks is adamant that the MMP electoral system will not be changed.

Ross Asset Management seized: A Wellington investment company has been taken over by PwC while the state of its affairs is established. Ross Asset Management will be managed at least temporarily by PwC as brokers from First NZ Capital attempt to work out the affairs of a company which suffered a "vacuum of management" a court has heard.

Moutter wants 'more assertive' Telecom: Simon Moutter reckons he has met about 2000 Telecom staff since he rejoined the company as chief executive in August and says they are tired of what one staffer described as "walking backwards slowly".

FPA to delist from NZX after takeover: Kiwi whiteware darling Fisher & Paykel Appliances will disappear from the NZX, but local investors could still get a slice of the company if Haier relists its finance arm, an analyst says.

Z switch to ethanol would cut tax take: Z Energy is "seriously considering" a move to potentially cheaper ethanol-blended petrol, but it warned that the Government could lose NZ$60 million a year in excise if it made the switch.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Leaky homes fiasco: Only 12 victims of the NZ$11 billion leaky homes catastrophe have received final payments from a NZ$1 billion Government and local council scheme, raising the ire of experts trying to help homeowners.

NZ's safety record slammed: The man leading a task force to improve workplace safety following the Pike River mine disaster says New Zealand's record is woeful and must improve.

Warning as Haier wins all: As Fisher & Paykel Appliances falls into Chinese ownership a prominent fund manager is warning that more local companies will pass into foreign hands unless New Zealand deepens its capital markets.

Dollar drives Rakon shift to Asia: Rakon's plan to shift New Zealand manufacturing to lower-cost plants in India and China will help address a "commoditisation" that has taken place in the smart wireless device segment of its business and the challenge posed by the strong kiwi dollar, says chief executive Brent Robinson.

Fibre will require 'a bit of selling': "Ordinary" internet users are still unsure of the benefits of fibre-based broadband and providers will have to convince customers to get on board, says Telecom chief executive Simon Moutter.