DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Strained schools likely to get cash: The Government is poised to pump extra cash into schools struggling with the Novopay debacle.

Housing bubble a risk to NZ economy - IMF: A warning has been sounded over the risk of New Zealand house prices ''overshooting'' as the Government signals possible lending restrictions.

Uncertainty for Mainzeal's unsecured creditors: The liquidators of Mainzeal Property and Construction have bad news for unsecured creditors - there is a high degree of uncertainty about how much of the failed construction firm's assets it will recover.

Court dismisses pork import challenge: Cheaper pork could be on the menu after a court dismissed a challenge to the health standards that will allow raw pork to be imported from countries where a disease potentially fatal to pigs occurs.

Quadrant reduces Summerset stake: Professional investors say Quadrant Private Equity Funds Management should have no trouble placing 40 million Summerset shares with retail and institutional investors.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Young workers: Battle over youth pay rates: The temperature in Parliament is sure to rocket when the law "reinstating" youth rates is debated this week.

Immigration taken to task over visa risk management: A report has found Immigration New Zealand to be lacking in risk management governance after a lapse last year that led to 300 student visa applications with fraudulent documents being approved.

Tax backdown pleases business: Business groups and the Opposition were yesterday celebrating the Government's backdown on plans for an inner-city carpark tax but say it's time other "annoying little taxes", such as the proposed laptop and smartphone tax, were dropped too.

IMF cautions against tinkering: The International Monetary Fund counsels against "messing with" the monetary policy framework just because the Kiwi dollar is temporarily overvalued.

Pacific Edge aims for NZ$100m revenue in US: Dunedin-based bladder cancer detection test inventor Pacific Edge believes it could be turning over NZ$100 million a year in the United States within five years, following the registration of its own diagnostic laboratory in Pennsylvania.