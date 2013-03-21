WELLINGTON, March 22 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Asian market seen as secondary: Around three quarters of New Zealanders believe the Asian market is important to our economic future but many see it as secondary to Australia despite exports across the Tasman falling.

- - - -

PM rejects anti-fracking 'nonsense': Prime Minister John Key waded into the fracking debate yesterday, accusing its opponents of talking nonsense.

- - - -

Quake city looks good for job-starved Brits: Migrant labour sourcing firm New Zealand Skills in Demand says demand for skilled workers to take part in Christchurch's quake-related construction boom is strengthening significantly.

- - - -

Last climber from Hillary's Everest team dies: George Lowe, the last surviving climber from the team that made the first successful ascent of Mount Everest, has died. He was 89.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Big job losses tipped at telco: Telecom says it never ruled out cutting more than 1000 jobs as speculation swirls that up to 1500 positions will be slashed.

- - - -

Asset sale foes plan to buy in: Almost one in five New Zealanders who oppose the partial sale of Mighty River Power intend buying shares in the company anyway, according to a Herald-DigiPoll survey.

- - - -

Minister rejects talk of low morale in forces: Defence Minister Jonathan Coleman rejected suggestions the non-combat deaths of defence force personnel were linked to low morale and the loss of experienced personnel, in an angry exchange with Labour's Phil Goff yesterday.

- - - -

Fonterra reveals a triple treat: Dairy giant Fonterra says its new bottle will protect milk from light and keep it fresher and tasting better for longer.