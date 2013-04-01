WELLINGTON, April 2 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Brownlee urges EQC email check: People are being asked to take a closer look at their Earthquake Commission emails as more privacy breaches are suspected.

- - - -

More power price hikes tipped: Electricity prices will have to rise if the sector wants to attract further capital to build generation assets, says Contact Energy chief executive Dennis Barnes.

- - - -

Vast North Is area opened for prospecting: The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is hoping prospectors will uncover a million-ounce (31-tonne) goldmine under a programme to explore a vast tract of land in the central North Island.

- - - -

Surge in log exports gives forestry investors: Forestry investors are touching wood over forecast growth in forestry production, worth more than NZ$3 billion a year in exports alone.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

New voice out to rival Act: The latest attempt at giving farmers a presence in Parliament and a potential rival to Act on the political right is getting close to attracting enough members to register for next year's election.

- - - -

Chinese students most likely to be turned back at border: One in three international students deported or asked to leave voluntarily was Chinese.

- - - -

NZ$400m more a year for KiwiSaver: Between NZ$300 million to NZ$400 million more a year could be pumped into the KiwiSaver scheme with the latest contribution increases, says the country's largest provider.

- - - -

Decision on charges for internet due tomorrow: The Commerce Commission expects to make an announcement tomorrow about its review of what Chorus charges internet retailers for some wholesale services.

- - - -

Forum chance to strengthen Chinese-NZ ties: New Zealand and Chinese leaders are gearing up for one of their most significant gatherings since the Free Trade Agreement was signed five years ago.