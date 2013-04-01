WELLINGTON, April 2 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Brownlee urges EQC email check: People are being asked to
take a closer look at their Earthquake Commission emails as more
privacy breaches are suspected.
- - - -
More power price hikes tipped: Electricity prices will have
to rise if the sector wants to attract further capital to build
generation assets, says Contact Energy chief executive
Dennis Barnes.
- - - -
Vast North Is area opened for prospecting: The Ministry of
Business, Innovation and Employment is hoping prospectors will
uncover a million-ounce (31-tonne) goldmine under a programme to
explore a vast tract of land in the central North Island.
- - - -
Surge in log exports gives forestry investors: Forestry
investors are touching wood over forecast growth in forestry
production, worth more than NZ$3 billion a year in exports
alone.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
New voice out to rival Act: The latest attempt at giving
farmers a presence in Parliament and a potential rival to Act on
the political right is getting close to attracting enough
members to register for next year's election.
- - - -
Chinese students most likely to be turned back at border:
One in three international students deported or asked to leave
voluntarily was Chinese.
- - - -
NZ$400m more a year for KiwiSaver: Between NZ$300 million to
NZ$400 million more a year could be pumped into the KiwiSaver
scheme with the latest contribution increases, says the
country's largest provider.
- - - -
Decision on charges for internet due tomorrow: The Commerce
Commission expects to make an announcement tomorrow about its
review of what Chorus charges internet retailers for
some wholesale services.
- - - -
Forum chance to strengthen Chinese-NZ ties: New Zealand and
Chinese leaders are gearing up for one of their most significant
gatherings since the Free Trade Agreement was signed five years
ago.
- - - -