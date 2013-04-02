WELLINGTON, April 3 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Spy boss got job after call from PM: Spy boss Ian Fletcher was not short-listed for the top job at the Government's foreign spy agency - but applied after a phone call from Prime Minister John Key.

Thousands of jobs at stake at Tiwai: Thousands of South Island jobs hang in the balance after the Government ruled out stepping in to save the Tiwai Pt aluminium smelter.

UFB links to homes cause 3-way dispute: A row appears to be brewing between Telecom, Chorus and Crown Fibre Holdings after Telecom said some customers would have to pay to get ultrafast broadband connected to their homes.

Mainzeal creditors fear conflict of interest: Some creditors of failed Mainzeal Property and Construction want to oust the liquidators, appointed by Mainzeal's shareholders, at today's creditors' meeting.

Bathhurst plans to reinforce Kiwiness: Australian coalminer Bathurst Resources wants to incorporate a new Kiwi holding company to back up its claim to being a New Zealand enterprise.

Key rejects Rio threat over Tiwai: The Government and its flagship asset sale programme will not be held hostage by Rio Tinto over the mineral giant's threat to close the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter, Prime Minister John Key said yesterday.

NZ airspace on the route for giant US military drones: The United States has flown highly sophisticated Global Hawk drones through New Zealand airspace, official papers reveal.

Meridian waits on next move: Prospects of keeping the Tiwai Pt aluminium smelter open in the long-term are grim, with Meridian Energy saying it is still in the dark over what is needed to break the deadlock with resource giant Rio Tinto.

Mad Butcher listing appeals to buyers' tastes - chief: Mad Butcher chief executive Michael Morton says investors' strong appetite for the company's back-door listing has not surprised him.

Cost-cutting Singapore to keep NZ links: Singapore Airlines is cutting some routes and continues to trim costs but says it remains committed to New Zealand.