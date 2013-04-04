WELLINGTON, April 5 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Flags lowered as PRT closes in Bamiyan: The New Zealand flag
has been lowered for the final time at Kiwibase in Bamiyan
marking the official close of the Provincial Reconstruction Team
and this country's 10-year involvement with it.
- - - -
Rennie: PM scrapped spy short list: Opposition parties are
clamouring for an inquiry into the appointment of spy boss Ian
Fletcher, as more details about Prime Minister John Key's role
in the controversial hiring emerge.
- - - -
Increase for SOE bosses 'obscene': Mighty River Power
directors will get pay rises close to the median wage, in a move
labelled by a union boss as "obscene".
- - - -
Port expansion plans watered down: Ports of Auckland has
bowed to public criticism of its desired expansion into
Waitemata Harbour and released a new, more conservative
development plan.
- - - -
Datacom sells contact centre to US firm: Datacom has sold
its 850-strong Asian contact centre business, based in Malaysia
and the Philippines, to United States firm Convergys for
an undisclosed sum.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
House prices tipped to rise by 12pc: Auckland house prices
are predicted to rise a further 12 per cent over the next year,
with the nationwide average jumping almost $40,000 by the end of
the year.
- - - -
PM put mate's case for job in 2009: Prime Minister John Key
was pushing his childhood friend Ian Fletcher as a good
candidate for a top-level government job as early as 2009, State
Services Commissioner Ian Rennie revealed yesterday.
- - - -
Mighty River directors' 73pc pay rise realistic - Key: A 73
per cent pay rise for Mighty River Power directors is
"realistic" and it is "sensible" to do it now before the company
is listed on the sharemarket next month, Prime Minister John Key
says.
- - - -
Questions hang over 2degrees' future: 2degrees lost a
guiding hand with the death of chief executive Eric Hertz last
weekend at a time when the company faces the challenge of
getting revenues to match its share of customers.
- - - -
Jetstar working on plan to change tarnished image: Budget
airline Jetstar is working on an image change. The
airline, which today will carry its five millionth domestic
passenger in New Zealand, says it will modify its pitch beyond
just price.
- - - -
Fulton Hogan denies report of being put on market: New
Zealand's biggest civil engineering, roading and resources
business has denied a report it is being put up for sale.
- - - -