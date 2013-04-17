WELLINGTON, April 18 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Wave of Aussie gays to tie the knot in NZ: More than 1000
gay Australian couples have already indicated they will travel
to New Zealand to tie the knot.
- - - -
Account fees boost bank profits: New Zealand's main banks
made NZ$2.13 a day for every man, woman and child in the country
in the three months to December 31.
- - - -
Hobsonvile boat building hub in doubt: An upturn in the boat
building industry may have come too late for a NZ$67 million
industrial marine project due to be built in Hobsonville.
- - - -
Industry concerned about telco legislation: A government
plan to force telcos to assist the Government Communications
Security Bureau could give a leg-up to their internet-based
rivals, including Kim Dotcom's Mega, says a telecommunications
industry executive.
- - - -
Sanford offers Ross Sea reserve limited backing:
One of the country's biggest fishing companies says it will
support declaring a large part of the Ross Sea off limits to
toothfish fishing provided tough measures are imposed on fishing
in unprotected areas.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
House erupts as vote ends long journey: When the moment
came, Parliament erupted. Amid deafening cheers of joy and
relief, the 150,000-strong gay community last night finally
achieved full equality with other New Zealanders with the
passage of a law allowing same-sex partners to marry.
- - - -
Legal stoush over leaky schools: The Ministry of Education
has begun legal action against major building product companies,
including Australian giant James Hardie, over its huge
repair bill for leaky school buildings.
- - - -
Dotcom firm wary of spy changes: Kim Dotcom's company Mega
is warily eyeing proposed legislation that may oblige it to open
its systems to surveillance by spy agencies the GCSB and SIS as
well as the police.
- - - -
Toughen up, directors told: Consensus culture is "out of
control" in New Zealand boardrooms and directors need to toughen
up and share their views, says top Kiwi director Michael
Stiassny.
- - - -
Regional airports woo Jetstar: Airports around the country
are actively courting Jetstar in the hope it will fly
to the regions and increase competition.
- - - -
Peak tipped for soaring dairy prices: International dairy
product prices may be close to their peak after an explosive run
over the last 12 months, say economists.
- - - -