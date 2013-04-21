WELLINGTON, April 22 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Labour, Greens accused of sabotage tactics: Labour is
defending the release of its plan to regulate power prices on
the eve of the Government's sell-off of power company assets.
- - - -
Central bank forecast to stick with 2.5pct rate: The Reserve
Bank will sit on the fence and hold interest rates at 2.5 per
cent this week, caught between a high New Zealand dollar and a
strong housing market, economists say.
- - - -
Ministry boss says sorry over residue: New Zealand
apologised to China over the way it announced a chemical residue
had been discovered in Fonterra milk powder.
- - - -
Storms cause widespread flooding: A severe weather warning
remains in place across parts of the country after wild storms
brought flooding, slips and even a tornado.
- - - -
Julian Savea still with Hurricanes: Julian Savea will be
expected to turn up for work as per normal this week but nobody
seems sure what his assault charge means for his immediate rugby
future.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Double hit in polls for PM: Prime Minister John Key has
taken a hit in two television polls done after revelations about
his role in the appointment of the head of the GCSB spying
agency and plans to revamp the agency's law.
- - - -
New spy laws comparable to Big Brother: New laws to allow
spying on New Zealand citizens is a step towards
totalitarianism, says a professor of cyber security and
forensics.
- - - -
New A2 infant formula ready for China: NZX-listed
alternative milk company A2 Corporation says the first
consignment of its new infant formula brand will be shipped to
the lucrative Chinese market next month, followed by
distribution in New Zealand and Australian supermarkets soon
after.
- - - -
'Sorry' All Black turns to mum: All Black Julian Savea has
moved out of his family home and his mother is acting as a
go-between for the rugby star and his partner after he was
charged with assault.
- - - -
Wild weather sweeps across NZ: The emergency response
resumes this morning in Nelson after severe flooding caused
evacuations and widespread damage yesterday.
- - - -