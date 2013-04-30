WELLINGTON May 1 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Welly economy can do better - report: Wellington has high household income but population and employment growth are below the national average.

Civil case last Hanover hope: Investors in Hanover Finance are now pinning their hopes on a civil case against its owners after the Serious Fraud Office decided against laying criminal charges.

We're killing our workers - task force: A proposed shake-up of workplace safety has been cautiously welcomed by those who have seen their loved ones killed at work.

Retirement firm eyes expansion as profits soar: Retirement village operator Summerset says it plans to add dementia care to its suite of care services, along with its aim to build 300 more retirement units by 2015.

Turners & Growers abandons appeal: Turners & Growers' abandoned appeal in its long-running legal feud with kiwifruit marketer Zespri has led to a commercial partnership with the company to protect the "best interests of the kiwifruit industry".

'Significant weaknesses' in workplace health and safety: An independent taskforce review of workplace health and safety in New Zealand has recommended sweeping changes, and said the current system has "significant weaknesses''.

Maurice for Mayor gains support: The political right is already hailing the prospect of Maurice Williamson as Mayor of Auckland as a potential "circuit breaker" for local government in the Super City after the National MP yesterday confirmed he was considering running.

Shares and property lift KiwiSaver: KiwiSaver funds with higher exposures to growth assets such as shares and property have performed the strongest in the past year, according to figures from Morningstar.

Backwater regions can learn from Waikato - Joyce: Economic backwaters like Northland and Gisborne should learn from the West Coast, Waikato and Taranaki which have embraced mining and intensive dairying and are now reaping the benefits, says Economic Development Minister Steven Joyce.

Airlines warn of high airport profit: Airlines are warning Auckland Airport could make NZ$78 million of excess profits during the next five years, a figure the airport says is a theoretical extreme.