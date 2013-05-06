WELLINGTON May 7 Following are some of the lead
stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Capital a dying city says Prime Minister: Wellington is a
"dying city" that the government has no idea how to resuscitate,
the prime minister says.
- - - -
New spy laws being rushed into parliament: New Government
Communications and Security Bureau laws will be rushed into
Parliament this week as the Government seeks to legalise its
spying on New Zealanders.
- - - -
Aaron Gilmore to face Parliament today: Shamed National MP
Aaron Gilmore has been told to front up in public and to his
colleagues today to explain his boozy behaviour last Saturday,
but he is unlikely to be kicked out of the party.
- - - -
Chinese inspectors find suspicious 'NZ mutton': Shanghai
authorities are testing mislabelled "New Zealand" mutton from a
wholesaler that a government website said supplies a chain of
hotpot restaurants run by American fast food firm Yum Brands.
- - - -
Sky-high payout possible for Air NZ in cartel court case:
Air New Zealand could face a fine of up to $10 million if
allegations that it conspired with other airlines to fix cargo
prices are proved.
- - - -
Forsyth Barr advises investors to limit their expectations:
Investors should temper their expectations for the coming
reporting season, according to Forsyth Barr, which is expecting
the property sector to drag on median earnings a share.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
MP's mother calls claims 'disgusting': The upset mother of
troubled National MP Aaron Gilmore has defended her son, saying
allegations that he is a bully are "disgusting".
- - - -
Refugees 'heading for NZ': A classified report has confirmed
that the boatload of Sri Lankan asylum seekers who arrived
without warning on the West Australian coastline last month had
been sailing for New Zealand.
- - - -
Mighty River price fall fear: The controversial
Labour-Greens electricity market policy which has knocked 6 per
cent off the value of Contact Energy has probably reduced the
price the Government will get for Mighty River Power by a
similar amount, Treasury says.
- - - -
Parties mum on airline cartel talks: The Commerce Commission
says it cannot comment on whether it has reached any resolution
in its long-running air cargo proceedings against Air New
Zealand, despite court documents showing a penalty
hearing was scheduled for the case.
- - - -
Sony move enhances Red Sheds' image, says expert: The
introduction of Sony electronics products to The Warehouse
is a smart move for the retailer and will help to
provide consumers with a reason to shop at its stores, an
analyst says.
- - - -