DOMINION POST
Child poverty among budget targets: Action on child poverty
is set to be a surprise package in Bill English's fifth budget
on Thursday as the Government seeks to make an impact with
limited cash to spend.
Wellington housing up $20k in a year: Wellington region
house prices hit a new high in April, up about NZ$20,000 in the
past year, even as the national median price slipped back 2.4
per cent in the month.
Telecom to share data with credit agencies: Telecom
is set to start sharing the payment histories of its customers
with banks, finance companies and credit bureaus.
PE investment market heating up: Private equity company
investment in mid-sized businesses is poised to turn up this
year, but sector players say KiwiSaver funds need to join in to
really light a rocket under these "alternative" investments.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD
NZ dream lures top Brits: Thousands of Britons have been
lining up for a new life in New Zealand just as figures show a
dramatic drop in the number of UK migrants coming Downunder in
the past six years.
PM defends 35 year deal: Prime Minister John Key yesterday
claimed public support for his pokies-for-national convention
centre deal as the Opposition reacted angrily to a 35-year
compensation clause which protects the casino against future law
changes.
Gilmore's final speech highly anticipated after 'utu' texts
surface: Anticipation is building for outgoing National MP Aaron
Gilmore's final act in Parliament after he appeared to threaten
revenge against people who had contributed to his downfall.
SkyCity's fortunes on a roll: The value of SkyCity
Entertainment Group could get a NZ$200 million boost
after a NZ$402 million deal announced yesterday by the
Government to develop and operate the NZ International
Convention Centre.
Property chiefs outline plan concerns: Landowners having to
pay the council a share of profits on rezoned properties and
developers being forced to build affordable housing are two
proposals in the Unitary Plan worrying property chiefs.
