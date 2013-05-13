WELLINGTON May 14 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Child poverty among budget targets: Action on child poverty is set to be a surprise package in Bill English's fifth budget on Thursday as the Government seeks to make an impact with limited cash to spend.

Wellington housing up $20k in a year: Wellington region house prices hit a new high in April, up about NZ$20,000 in the past year, even as the national median price slipped back 2.4 per cent in the month.

Telecom to share data with credit agencies: Telecom is set to start sharing the payment histories of its customers with banks, finance companies and credit bureaus.

PE investment market heating up: Private equity company investment in mid-sized businesses is poised to turn up this year, but sector players say KiwiSaver funds need to join in to really light a rocket under these "alternative" investments.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

NZ dream lures top Brits: Thousands of Britons have been lining up for a new life in New Zealand just as figures show a dramatic drop in the number of UK migrants coming Downunder in the past six years.

PM defends 35 year deal: Prime Minister John Key yesterday claimed public support for his pokies-for-national convention centre deal as the Opposition reacted angrily to a 35-year compensation clause which protects the casino against future law changes.

Gilmore's final speech highly anticipated after 'utu' texts surface: Anticipation is building for outgoing National MP Aaron Gilmore's final act in Parliament after he appeared to threaten revenge against people who had contributed to his downfall.

SkyCity's fortunes on a roll: The value of SkyCity Entertainment Group could get a NZ$200 million boost after a NZ$402 million deal announced yesterday by the Government to develop and operate the NZ International Convention Centre.

Property chiefs outline plan concerns: Landowners having to pay the council a share of profits on rezoned properties and developers being forced to build affordable housing are two proposals in the Unitary Plan worrying property chiefs.