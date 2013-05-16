WELLINGTON May 17 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Alleged leaker fights on to keep name secret: The person
suspected of leaking confidential Cabinet papers about
restructuring at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has
appealed against a decision that could have identified them.
- - - -
Student loan dodgers face arrest: Student loan defaulters
living overseas can expect to be arrested at the border when
harsher penalties kick in next year.
- - - -
State tenants face 'high need' review: State housing tenants
may be forced to move out of their homes after a review of their
circumstances. About 3000 out of 70,000 tenants could be shifted
if they were found to be no longer of "high need".
- - - -
House market still too hot to hold: Housing experts have
welcomed drastic moves to streamline the consent process where
house prices are unaffordable, but warn they are unlikely to
turn the market.
- - - -
Meridian told to sort out Tiwai Pt before float: The future
of the Tiwai Pt aluminium smelter must be finalised before
Meridian Energy floats on the NZX, say market
players.
- - - -
Telecom turnaround 'could take years': Telecom has
warned investors that its peers overseas usually required "three
to four concerted years of precise, consistent execution" to
deliver strong market and financial results.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Finance Minister keeps in boss' good books: Two of Prime
Minister John Key's own departments - the Department of Prime
Minister and Cabinet, and also Tourism - are to get some of the
biggest increases in funding under yesterday's Budget.
- - - -
Budget 2013: Careful on spending, bold on housing: Bill
English's fifth Budget keeps a tight rein on Government spending
to meet its goal of a surplus in the next Budget, but it makes a
significant move towards a redesign of the welfare state.
- - - -
No time wasted on Meridian sale: The Government will waste
no time selling down Meridian Energy with Treasury officials
expected to meet investment bankers on Monday in a beauty
contest designed to decide who will help float the country's
largest power company.
- - - -
Property chiefs give Budget mixed review: Residential rents
could rise and historic buildings might be abandoned, say
property chiefs who have mixed feelings about real estate
changes in the Budget.
- - - -