WELLINGTON May 22 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

China meat access 'teething problem': New Zealand's new fast-growing beef exports to China may be the smoking gun behind our free trade partner's freeze on some Kiwi meat at its borders, but the meat industry is philosophical, suggesting the issue is par for the course with new trading partners and time will resolve it.

Tide turns on Aussie exodus: The tide is turning on the flood of people heading to Australia, as more migrants move to Christchurch and Auckland, adding pressure to already hot housing markets.

Don Elder's grandiose Solid Energy plans: Don Elder's grandiose vision for Solid Energy included an aggressive expansion of mining paying for all of New Zealand's education, health and retirement needs.

Insurer pays out NZ$511m: Insurer of churches, schools and historic buildings Ansvar paid out NZ$511 million ($415.65 million) of claims last year, settling more than three-quarters of the earthquake claims lodged with the company.

Safety of old train units questioned: A tank that burst through the floor of a packed commuter train during a derailment could have taken off "like a skyrocket".

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Key's NZ$1b request claim in doubt: Newly released papers raise fresh questions over Prime Minister John Key's claim that Solid Energy asked for NZ$1 billion of taxpayers' money to fund its transformation into a massive resources company.

NZ eyeing new peacekeeping role: New Zealand edged a step closer to committing peacekeepers to a new area of the Middle East should the US Secretary of State strike a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

Managed funds up a notch: New Zealand's $82 billion managed funds industry, which includes KiwiSaver, has been given a C- report card by international research firm Morningstar.

Red sheds about to take giant leap: The Warehouse is about to embark on a radical new expansion strategy using television.

Urewera dawn raids: IPCA report to be released today: The Independent Police Conduct Authority will release its report today into the behaviour of police in the Urewera dawn raids.

($1 = 1.0000 US dollars) ($1 = 1.2294 New Zealand dollars)