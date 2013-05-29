WELLINGTON May 30 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Why no 'sir' for Tenzing grandson asks: Tenzing Norgay's grandson has used the anniversary of the conquest of Everest to call for equal recognition of his grandfather's feat.

- - - -

Capital seen as ideal for foreign call centres: Wellington is ideally placed to handle the deluge of call-centre jobs expected to hit the city over the next few years, recruitment and property agents say.

- - - -

PM supports Dunne over spy leak claims: Prime Minister John Key is standing by Revenue Minister Peter Dunne after Winston Peters claimed he leaked a sensitive report into the Government Communications Security Bureau.

- - - -

Fonterra tips bumper price, boosts Fieldays: Fonterra's declaration of a record bumper opening season milk price of $7/kg is expected to be a shot in the arm for Waikato's most prestigious event, the National Fieldays next month.

- - - -

Mainfreight profit slides 18 per cent: Mainfreight says its problem European division is helping to cement its position as a global logistics player, despite ongoing disappointing results.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Tattooed applicant goes right off Air NZ: Claire Nathan, the woman who was barred by Air New Zealand from working as an air hostess because of a ta moko on her forearm, says she no longer wants to work for the airline.

- - - -

Loans bonanza as mortgage rates hit record low: Lenders are offering home-owners the lowest short-term bank mortgage rates in New Zealand history as they compete to lure customers before an expected rise next year.

- - - -

NZ competitiveness slipping backl New Zealand has lost more ground in a world ranking of economic competitiveness, with corporate governance and research and development cited as two of the major weaknesses.

- - - -

Upgraded link tipped to cut pricesl The upgraded high-voltage interisland link put into service last night promises to allow for more competition to bring down wholesale prices.

- - - -

Ebos Group has hopes of Auckland super centre: The boss of healthcare distributor Ebos Group hopes its billion-dollar acquisition of Australian business Symbion will give it the mass to set up a super distribution centre in Auckland.