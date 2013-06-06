WELLINGTON, June 7 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Telecom adds surcharge to credit card bill payments: Telecom is the latest business to impose surcharges on customers who pay their bills by credit card. Customers will cop an extra 1.5 per cent from August if paying by credit or debit card.

Exporters rejoice as kiwi falls to US79c: Exporters are welcoming the lower New Zealand dollar against the US currency although for many the hard-won rewards are being offset by a declining Australian market.

Judith Collins slams city council over fluoride: The Hamilton City Council has been blasted by a senior Cabinet minister for its "absolutely gutless" decision to dump fluoride from the city water supply.

Rules worry more than droughts - study: Farmers are more concerned about the economic and regulatory impacts from climate change than its physical and climatic effects, a study has found.

Rebuild a target for fraud: Whistleblowers are the key to detecting and preventing fraud in the NZ$40 billion ($31.88 billion) Christchurch rebuild.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Air NZ's flying salesman: Air NZ boss Christopher Luxon has sold everything from soap to ice cream. Now he wants to sell tickets - lots more tickets.

Market tipped to stay volatile on US stimulus worries: The New Zealand sharemarket is expected to remain volatile over coming weeks as investors take profits amid jitters over the US Federal Reserve turning off its money tap.

Mallard savages ruling on Dunne: Labour has asked the Auditor-General to consider whether a decision to allow Peter Dunne to keep his entitlements as a party leader after his United Future party was deregistered is in breach of the rules for public funding.

Retiring MP: I won't force byelection: Long-standing Labour MP Ross Robertson is to retire next year and will run for his local board later this year, but says he will not force a byelection in his Manukau East electorate by leaving Parliament earlier if he wins.

SkyCity's welcome mat for smokers: SkyCity is targeting smokers with an expanded casino area designed for customers who want to have a cigarette while gambling.

