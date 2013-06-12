WELLINGTON, June 13 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
NZ$43m for town hall 'a cultural investment': Advocates of
demolishing Wellington Town Hall have been labelled "cultural
miscreants" by a leading conductor, who says Australia "would
kill" for such a venue.
Councillors favour Welly super-city option: Wairarapa's
council may want to go it alone, but Greater Wellington Regional
Council will still push for a super-city spanning both sides of
the Rimutakas.
Minister backs new housing development law: Housing Minister
Nick Smith has defended legislation that enables the Government
to over-ride councils and free up land for development in areas
where new homes are needed.
Undersea cable plan stirs again: A joint plan by Telecom
, Vodafone and Australia's Telstra to
lay a new fibre-optic sub-sea cable between New Zealand and
Australia has taken a step forward.
Turning lack of water into wine: A top vintage will likely
mean higher prices for wine buyers. Vineyards have turned a lack
of water into wine this summer as the drought produced what
winemakers are heralding as one of the best vintages in history.
Chorus bemoans pricing direction: Chorus made an
expensive gamble in rejecting a deal that would have seen it
paid just under $14 a month for wholesale copper broadband
connections, according to sources close to the failed
negotiations.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Govt targets land bank 'super profits': New Zealand's
government wants to trim "super profits" from land banking which
it says is the biggest impediment to housing affordability in
Auckland.
Greens accuse PM of spying plan: Green Party co-leader
Russel Norman has accused Prime Minister John Key of conspiring
to establish a surveillance state in New Zealand by encouraging
American data-mining company Palantir to set up shop here.
Overseas investors sell up: A sell-off by international
investors is likely to be behind the weakness in Mighty River
Power's share price, say analysts.
Auctions popular in brisk market: Nearly 40 per cent of
properties sold in Auckland last month went by auction, Real
Estate Institute figures show.
Registration plan for infant formula brands: The Ministry
for Primary Industries says all infant formula brands
manufactured in New Zealand for export to China will soon need
to be registered with the department.
