DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Lavery 'deflated' as extra projects lift rates rise: The city's new chief executive has signalled his disappointment after councillors failed to keep Wellington's rates increase to budget.

Ross Asset investors hail Ponzi charges: Wellington financial adviser David Ross could face a prison sentence of up to 10 years if found guilty, after being charged with running what is alleged to be New Zealand's biggest Ponzi scheme.

Jury out on 'billion-dollar gamble': Only hindsight will show if Chorus chief executive Mark Ratcliffe was right to turn down an offer of just under NZ$14 a month for wholesale copper broadband connections, analysts say.

Torchlight business big boost for PGC's profit: Pyne Gould Corporation has flagged a NZ$30 million profit for the June year, boosted by asset sales.

Housing loan limits expected: The Reserve Bank aims to avoid a hard landing in the overvalued housing market, which could cause serious damage, like the big bust the United States suffered after 2007.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

NZ student plan uncertain: Australia's move to open its universities, technical institutes and vocational training to tens of thousands of young expatriate New Zealanders may prove to be a mirage.

Grenade flew to NZ on body: A live grenade was carried on the body of a dead Kiwi soldier from Afghanistan to Christchurch without Defence Force officials knowing.

One in 5 seniors still works: One in five pensioners is still in paid employment - a figure fuelled by finance company collapses, divorce and the cost of living, experts say.

Stricken investors relieved at arrest: David Ross' out-of-pocket investors expressed relief when the alleged Ponzi-schemer was arrested and charged yesterday, but he was bailed back to his luxury home.

Cartel case: Air NZ to pay over $8m: Air New Zealand will pay more than NZ$8 million in penalties for its role in air cargo price fixing, offending which a High Court judge says hurt consumers and was at the "serious end of the spectrum."

Share index tumbles to two-month low: New Zealand shares fell, pushing the NZX 50 to a two-month low, amid concern equity markets worldwide have surged ahead of earnings potential.