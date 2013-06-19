WELLINGTON, June 20 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Investors advised to stick with MRP: Investors sweating the
slide of Mighty River Power shares can take some solace
in Forsyth Barr's first brokerage report on the firm, which
recommends clients should hold on to the shares.
- - - -
Online content the future, says Coliseum: Sky Television
is "gutted" to have lost the rights to screen
football's English Premier League in New Zealand and it could
lead to a loss of subscribers.
- - - -
Fonterra to halt future landfarm collections: Fonterra says
it won't collect milk from any new landfarms and has rejected an
oil and gas industry offer to pay for testing. Landfarming,
which involves spreading drilling waste on farmland and sowing
new pasture on top, is controversial and critics are claiming
Fonterra's decision as a win.
- - - -
Snow falls as cold snap strikes south: Snow has closed
highways in many parts of the South Island as an icy winter
storm takes a grip on the country. MetService is expecting heavy
snow above 200 metres in Canterbury and Marlborough through
today and much of tomorrow, with snow falling to sea level in
Southland and eastern Otago.
- - - -
Sportspeople stand out as most trusted Kiwis: We love JK, no
kidding - All Blacks legend John Kirwan has topped the latest
list of most-trusted Kiwis. With sports stars at the top and
politicians at the bottom, there were not many surprises in this
year's Reader's Digest poll, in which readers were asked to rank
100 recent newsmakers.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Brokers pick below issue price for Mighty River: Three out
of five broking firms involved in the Mighty River Power float
don't expect the company to be trading above its NZ$2.50 ($2.01)
issue price in a year's time.
- - - -
Sky shares will recover, says CEO: Sky Television chief
executive John Fellet is playing down the negative market
reaction to news the pay-television company has lost the rights
to broadcast English Premier League football.
- - - -
Norman reversal won't win finance job: Shearer: The
back-down by Green Party co-leader Russel Norman on
money-printing may make him more compatible with Labour's
positions on monetary policy but he will not be finance minister
in a Labour-led government, Labour leader David Shearer made
clear yesterday.
- - - -
PR spin costs Solid Energy NZ$48k: Well-connected Wellington
lobbyists Saunders Unsworth worked with Solid Energy, Treasury
and Cabinet Ministers to thwart MPs' and journalists' questions
about the company's problems, Labour claims.
- - - -
Dunne slams 'rogue elephant' over tough line on party's
fate: Peter Dunne has hit out at the Electoral Commission after
it refused to budge on its requirements for his party's
reregistration, describing it as "petty bureaucracy'," "a rogue
elephant" and "living in the days of quill pens and parchment".
- - - -
