DOMINION POST
Drought fails to halt growth: Despite a vicious summer
drought, the economy still grew a creditable 0.3 per cent in the
March quarter and will keep picking up in the months ahead,
according to Bank of New Zealand economists.
Storm hits Wellington like a freight train: Wellingtonians
face massive disruption this morning, with wild weather
threatening major roads, cancelling trains and leaving 30,000
households without power.
Interest in Premier League broadcasting rights revealed: If
you think only die-hard soccer fans would fork out NZ$150 ($120)
to watch a season of English Premier League football online, you
are probably not alone. But Telecom could wrap up a
deal within a week that would let its broadband customers watch
matches at little cost or even free.
Govt convention centre deal on cards: The Government has
struck a deal with the city council that will see a new
convention centre built in Christchurch without the need for any
ratepayer funding, Fairfax Media understands.
Mana unveils housing policy: Mana Party leader Hone Harawira
wants to offer Maori first-time homebuyers no-deposit,
low-interest loans but admits he doesn't know how much the
programme would cost. Mana yesterday unveiled its policy of
building 10,000 state houses a year and offering the loans.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD
Polar blast: Icy gales set to hit Auckland: The wild weather
is set to continue - the fierce and freezing polar blast that
has caused havoc in the South Island will bring icy, gale-force
winds to Auckland and Northland today and there is still a
chance of snow on the Hunua Ranges.
Broadband the X factor for internet TV viewing: Viewers
wanting to sign up for internet-based broadcasting can choose
from a multitude of devices but their viewing experience will
ultimately be dictated by the quality of their internet
connection.
Air force deaths: NZ$70k offer: The families of three airmen
killed in an Anzac Day 2010 helicopter crash have been offered
NZ$70,000 for each death.
Study to decide if land will be sold: Part of a large
multi-million dollar piece of Devonport land could be sold by
Auckland Council, but first a study of its future uses must be
made.
God of nations, wash my sheets...: Thanks to social media,
the secret that a New Zealand brand of washing machine can sing
anthems has been uncovered. Almost 20 years ago, Fisher & Paykel
engineers gave their machines the ability to sing the national
anthem for in-store demonstrations. But the gem was forgotten
until an Aucklander rediscovered it and made a YouTube video.
