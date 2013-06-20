WELLINGTON, June 21 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Drought fails to halt growth: Despite a vicious summer drought, the economy still grew a creditable 0.3 per cent in the March quarter and will keep picking up in the months ahead, according to Bank of New Zealand economists.

Storm hits Wellington like a freight train: Wellingtonians face massive disruption this morning, with wild weather threatening major roads, cancelling trains and leaving 30,000 households without power.

Interest in Premier League broadcasting rights revealed: If you think only die-hard soccer fans would fork out NZ$150 ($120) to watch a season of English Premier League football online, you are probably not alone. But Telecom could wrap up a deal within a week that would let its broadband customers watch matches at little cost or even free.

Govt convention centre deal on cards: The Government has struck a deal with the city council that will see a new convention centre built in Christchurch without the need for any ratepayer funding, Fairfax Media understands.

Mana unveils housing policy: Mana Party leader Hone Harawira wants to offer Maori first-time homebuyers no-deposit, low-interest loans but admits he doesn't know how much the programme would cost. Mana yesterday unveiled its policy of building 10,000 state houses a year and offering the loans.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Polar blast: Icy gales set to hit Auckland: The wild weather is set to continue - the fierce and freezing polar blast that has caused havoc in the South Island will bring icy, gale-force winds to Auckland and Northland today and there is still a chance of snow on the Hunua Ranges.

Broadband the X factor for internet TV viewing: Viewers wanting to sign up for internet-based broadcasting can choose from a multitude of devices but their viewing experience will ultimately be dictated by the quality of their internet connection.

Air force deaths: NZ$70k offer: The families of three airmen killed in an Anzac Day 2010 helicopter crash have been offered NZ$70,000 for each death.

Study to decide if land will be sold: Part of a large multi-million dollar piece of Devonport land could be sold by Auckland Council, but first a study of its future uses must be made.

God of nations, wash my sheets...: Thanks to social media, the secret that a New Zealand brand of washing machine can sing anthems has been uncovered. Almost 20 years ago, Fisher & Paykel engineers gave their machines the ability to sing the national anthem for in-store demonstrations. But the gem was forgotten until an Aucklander rediscovered it and made a YouTube video.

