WELLINGTON, June 26 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Wednesday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Dunne loses NZ$100,000 in funding: Peter Dunne had lost his
ministerial salary, his Crown limo and his party's registration
and now he has been stripped of his status as a leader in
Parliament at a cost of more than NZ$100,000.
- - - - -
More Aussie IT staff eyeing jobs in NZ: A growing number of
information technology workers in Australia are now hunting for
work in New Zealand, says recruitment company Absolute IT.
- - - -
2degrees wants one-third chunk of 4G pie: 2degrees has set
its sights on securing a one-third share of the 4G "digital
dividend" spectrum that will be freed up by the closure of
analogue television broadcasting.
- - - -
Comfortable cruise to Tokyo to be a reality: The tourism
industry is welcoming Air New Zealand's announcement
that its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft will fly to the
key long-haul destinations of Shanghai and Tokyo.
- - - -
Toyota's reputation rules: Toyota has the strongest
corporate reputation in the country and SkyCity the
worst, rankings released today show.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Byelection draws first-time voters: The Ikaroa-Rawhiti
byelection has sparked a flurry of enrolments on to the Maori
roll by first-time voters, but there has been a minimal gain in
other Maori seats, raising doubts about whether another seat
will eventuate.
- - - -
Adams to block councils from own rules: Environment Minister
Amy Adams has confirmed she will block councils from setting
their own rules on genetically modified organisms, saying that
central Government's controls on GM trials and releases were
strict enough.
- - - -
Poll shock: Labour, Shearer take dive as Nats roll on: Voter
support for Labour and its leader, David Shearer, has slumped in
the latest Herald-DigiPoll survey, which he's admitted is a
"surprise".
- - - -
Mainfreight sues for NZ$18m after shock client loss: Kiwi
logistics operator Mainfreight is seeking millions of
euros in damages from the former owners of the Wim Bosman Group,
the European transport firm it bought in 2011, over allegations
the company failed to disclose the impending loss of a major
customer in the lead-up to the acquisition.
- - - -