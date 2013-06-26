WELLINGTON, June 27 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Inner-city rail link gets Govt support: The Auckland mayor has got his wish - the Government will subsidise the cost of the city's long-sought rail link.

Defence earmarks NZ$600m for cyber army: The Defence Force wants to spend NZ$600 million creating a cyber army. The Network Enabled Army initiative would see combat units kitted out with drones and robots as well as sensors that would monitor the location, and possibly even the health and condition, of soldiers and vehicles.

Mega toeing the line on NZ interception warrants: Kim Dotcom's new Mega online storage service has complied with New Zealand-issued warrants issued to gather evidence against some of its customers, chief executive Vikram Kumar implied yesterday.

'Tier 2' sports consider bypassing Sky TV : New Zealand sports fans may soon be watching more than just the English Premier League on the internet. Sports below the country's "big four" have discussed ways they could get more coverage, increase the audiences watching them and boost their revenues.

OneLink preferred supply company: Ebos Group has all but snaffled a contract to run the public health supply chain for the entire country as part of the Government's drive for efficiency.

Pork import decision reserved: Judges reserved their decision about import standards for fresh pork yesterday in the Supreme Court at Wellington, as the local industry fought government regulations it alleged would allow potentially diseased meat to enter New Zealand and compete with local produce.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Green light for link, now city pays: Aucklanders face a hefty rates rise or congestion charges to pay for the long-awaited Auckland City Rail Link.

Support disappears for convention deal: Public opinion has turned against the Government's SkyCity international convention centre deal just days before it is due to be signed off, allowing for 230 extra poker machines at the downtown Auckland casino.

Close watch for house loan hints: The finance industry will be looking out for any hints of more detail from the Reserve Bank today around new rules designed to help slow the rampant housing market.

Studios keep watch on Slingshot offer: Hollywood and TV broadcasters are casting a cautious eye over New Zealand internet service provider Slingshot's plans to provide back-door access to their new television shows.

Builder expands with growing demand: The country's biggest house builder has opened four new franchises and will build almost 1000 new houses in the year to next March.