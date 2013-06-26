WELLINGTON, June 27 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Thursday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Inner-city rail link gets Govt support: The Auckland mayor
has got his wish - the Government will subsidise the cost of the
city's long-sought rail link.
- - - -
Defence earmarks NZ$600m for cyber army: The Defence Force
wants to spend NZ$600 million creating a cyber army. The
Network Enabled Army initiative would see combat units kitted
out with drones and robots as well as sensors that would monitor
the location, and possibly even the health and condition, of
soldiers and vehicles.
- - - -
Mega toeing the line on NZ interception warrants:
Kim Dotcom's new Mega online storage service has complied with
New Zealand-issued warrants issued to gather evidence against
some of its customers, chief executive Vikram Kumar implied
yesterday.
- - - -
'Tier 2' sports consider bypassing Sky TV : New
Zealand sports fans may soon be watching more than just the
English Premier League on the internet. Sports below the
country's "big four" have discussed ways they could get more
coverage, increase the audiences watching them and boost their
revenues.
- - - -
OneLink preferred supply company: Ebos Group has
all but snaffled a contract to run the public health supply
chain for the entire country as part of the Government's drive
for efficiency.
- - - -
Pork import decision reserved: Judges reserved their
decision about import standards for fresh pork yesterday in the
Supreme Court at Wellington, as the local industry fought
government regulations it alleged would allow potentially
diseased meat to enter New Zealand and compete with local
produce.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Green light for link, now city pays: Aucklanders face a
hefty rates rise or congestion charges to pay for the
long-awaited Auckland City Rail Link.
- - - -
Support disappears for convention deal: Public opinion has
turned against the Government's SkyCity international
convention centre deal just days before it is due to be signed
off, allowing for 230 extra poker machines at the downtown
Auckland casino.
- - - -
Close watch for house loan hints: The finance industry will
be looking out for any hints of more detail from the Reserve
Bank today around new rules designed to help slow the rampant
housing market.
- - - -
Studios keep watch on Slingshot offer: Hollywood and TV
broadcasters are casting a cautious eye over New Zealand
internet service provider Slingshot's plans to provide back-door
access to their new television shows.
- - - -
Builder expands with growing demand: The country's biggest
house builder has opened four new franchises and will build
almost 1000 new houses in the year to next March.
- - - -