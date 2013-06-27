WELLINGTON, June 28 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Poll win seen as crucial for David Shearer: The
Ikaroa-Rawhiti by-election is shaping up as a test for Labour's
leadership with commentators warning anything other than a clear
win will add to pressure on David Shearer.
- - - -
Councils backpedal on Welly events fund: A regional fund set
up to help pay for big events and attractions such as the
international arts festival will have its budget cut after
failing to get enough support from councils.
- - - -
Uncertainty still dogs MRP shares: The announcement that
Mighty River Power's Ngatamariki geothermal station has
completed testing appears to have done little to soothe the
uncertainty stalking the share price.
- - - -
Power grid security strategy not yet proved: The
auditor-general says Transpower's efforts to bolster the
security of the national electricity grid have paid off, but
further tests are needed to tell if longer term risk management
strategies will work.
- - - -
Draft rules aim to free up raising of capital: Draft policy
decisions about new regulations to New Zealand's financial
markets and "significant freeing up of capital raising" have
been announced in Parliament by Commerce Minister Craig Foss.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
SkyCity seeks rail access: SkyCity wants
underground access from its Auckland casino to the City Rail
Link, raising questions about whether it helped to garner
Government backing for the project.
- - - -
Key to give Auckland a crossing: Auckland is likely to get a
new Waitemata harbour crossing as part of a transport plan
revealed today by Prime Minister John Key.
- - - -
Houses gobble up city's most productive land: Auckland has
lost 4 per cent of its most fertile rural land to housing over
the past two decades and is set to lose more under the strain of
a million more residents.
- - - -
7 lost at sea: A New Zealand meteorologist took the last
known calls from seven people aboard a classic American racing
yacht missing in the Tasman: "The weather's turned nasty, how do
we get away from it?"
- - - -
Govt unveils sweeping infant formula probe: The Government
has announced a wide-ranging plan aimed at strengthening and
protecting the country's "food assurance systems" to match rapid
growth in infant formula exports.
- - - -