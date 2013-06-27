WELLINGTON, June 28 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Poll win seen as crucial for David Shearer: The Ikaroa-Rawhiti by-election is shaping up as a test for Labour's leadership with commentators warning anything other than a clear win will add to pressure on David Shearer.

Councils backpedal on Welly events fund: A regional fund set up to help pay for big events and attractions such as the international arts festival will have its budget cut after failing to get enough support from councils.

Uncertainty still dogs MRP shares: The announcement that Mighty River Power's Ngatamariki geothermal station has completed testing appears to have done little to soothe the uncertainty stalking the share price.

Power grid security strategy not yet proved: The auditor-general says Transpower's efforts to bolster the security of the national electricity grid have paid off, but further tests are needed to tell if longer term risk management strategies will work.

Draft rules aim to free up raising of capital: Draft policy decisions about new regulations to New Zealand's financial markets and "significant freeing up of capital raising" have been announced in Parliament by Commerce Minister Craig Foss.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

SkyCity seeks rail access: SkyCity wants underground access from its Auckland casino to the City Rail Link, raising questions about whether it helped to garner Government backing for the project.

Key to give Auckland a crossing: Auckland is likely to get a new Waitemata harbour crossing as part of a transport plan revealed today by Prime Minister John Key.

Houses gobble up city's most productive land: Auckland has lost 4 per cent of its most fertile rural land to housing over the past two decades and is set to lose more under the strain of a million more residents.

7 lost at sea: A New Zealand meteorologist took the last known calls from seven people aboard a classic American racing yacht missing in the Tasman: "The weather's turned nasty, how do we get away from it?"

Govt unveils sweeping infant formula probe: The Government has announced a wide-ranging plan aimed at strengthening and protecting the country's "food assurance systems" to match rapid growth in infant formula exports.