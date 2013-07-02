WELLINGTON, July 3 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

GCSB powers too great, hearing told: The nation's spies are being given too much power to intrude in the lives of ordinary New Zealanders, the high-powered intelligence committee considering beefed up powers for the Government Communications Security Bureau has been warned.

- - - -

Google warns of backlash to spy bill: Google has warned that new spy laws introduced by the Government could result in communications companies quitting New Zealand or scaling back their operations.

- - - -

Maori Party still wants seat at National's table: The Maori Party is signalling it is willing to work with National beyond the next election, after its charismatic co-leader was dumped in a desperate bid to show unity.

- - - -

Shock for some Genesis customers: Some of Genesis Energy's 650,000 customers will be facing higher electricity bills next month after the firm said it could not absorb rising costs on its balance sheet any longer.

- - - -

Comparison sites 'hurting' retailers: Bricks and mortar retailers say popular price comparison websites are making competition for the consumer dollar tougher.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Crucial term 'needs work': A crucial term in the GCSB amendment bill was singled out for clarification yesterday by Appeal Court Judge Sir Grant Hammond. Sir Grant said the definition of the term "private communications" within the protection clause of the bill was not clear and, because it was central to the protections in the bill, it needed further work.

- - - -

Milk shakeup push coming from Fonterra: Fonterra chief executive Theo Spierings wants the Government to buy into a national plan the dairy giant is developing to grow the New Zealand milk pool.

- - - -

'Sorry' BNZ repays NZ$4m to customers: The Bank of New Zealand has refunded NZ$4 million ($3.10 million) to 90,000 customers after an internal review found its terms and conditions had not spelled out certain fees associated with foreign currency transactions.

- - - -

Flavell opens door to suitors: The likely next co-leader of the Maori Party Te Ururoa Flavell has indicated the National Party may not be the Maori Party's first choice in a kingmaker position under his leadership, saying he was not wedded to National and had to take account of political reality.

- - - -

Auckland considers beggar ban bylaw: Begging could be banned throughout Auckland under a bylaw being drafted by the council - a move described as overdue by advocates and fascist by those targeted.