Job personality tests may be illegal: Government agencies spent more than $1.5 million on personality and ability testing in the past year - and some departments may be using the results to swing the axe on employees.

Consumer lobby group urges hurry-up on bill; Shoppers should not have to put up with dodgy dealings while the bill that could stop them lies forgotten by the Government, Consumer NZ says.

New investment fund putting its money into mouth market: A new investment fund has been set up that is the first of its kind in New Zealand - focused solely on the food and beverage sector.

Crocodile International wins right to appeal trade mark decision: Singapore-based Crocodile International is getting a bite at regaining its logo so it can sell clothing in New Zealand, even though rival Lacoste holds the trademark.

Tight supply pushes house prices in Auckland higher: Auckland house prices are still rising fast, as the Reserve Bank's loan-to-value ratio moves are about to be introduced next month. Jonno Ingerson, research director at qv.co.nz, said the new LVR rules were being ushered in to slow down rapid growth in property values but areas like Auckland and Canterbury were suffering a housing shortage and continued to see big value rises, despite the imminent changes.

Key tips Cunliffe to emerge victorious as ballot nears: Prime Minister John Key is tipping David Cunliffe to win the Labour leadership. Mr Key has timed his departure to Europe next week to ensure he will get to face the new leader's first question.

Talk of NZX floats in wind; Speculation is mounting of two NZX property company floats, one for a NZ$400 million commercial vehicle and the other with big Auckland and Tauranga retail development assets.

Watchdog could still bite: Directors of failed finance companies are not off the hook yet and the Financial Markets Authority says it is likely to launch criminal proceedings in at least one of the cases still being probed.

Anglicans' oil vote tipped to cause ripples: New Zealand's Catholic Church says it will "reflect" on a decision by Auckland Anglicans to sell out of all fossil fuel investments within two years.

A2 gets ready to launch baby formula; The residual impact of Fonterra's botulism false alarm may prove beneficial for alternative milk firm A2 Corporation as the company launches its infant formula brand in the New Zealand market, says one of its top executives.